He Endured Weeks of Secondhand Smoke in His Own Bedroom—Until He Escalated the Lease Violation to Housing Authorities

I know it can be tough to get along with roommates, but a little bit of courtesy goes a long way, don’t you think?

It’s true!

And dealing with not only a roommate but a dorm mate means that you’re in close proximity to each other all the time…so it’s probably in your best interest to not be a jerk, right?

I sure think so!

But it sounds like this guy’s “friend” doesn’t have a whole lot of respect for anyone besides himself.

Check out why this roommate situation is most likely headed for disaster.

AITA for snitching on my dorm mate? “I’m in college right now and I have a dorm mate who likes to bring over friends at around midnight, make loud noises and smoke weed inside the building.

Come on, bro…

I have asthma and told him multiple times hey could you keep it down I’m trying to sleep and please don’t smoke in here I have asthma. I’ve had to deal with dorm mate’s smoking inside for about 2 years now and when they do I always just leave for a bit and hope that they finish soon. However this year I decided to grow up and ask them to stop, they said that they would, they don’t quiet down, and a few days later they’re smoking again. I told them the second time same thing.

He turned into a narc!

So I decided just to tell on them. That barely does much but it stops them from smoking for a bit. Now a few weeks later they bring them over and they’re smoking again. I plan to tell staff again tomorrow especially but I also feel a bit weird about snitching on them for smoking.”

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this postabout a man who thought he was staying with his brother for a month in his 1-bedroom Tokyo apartment, then got hit with a list of local hotels.

And another individual spoke up.

This is a tough one!

And this joker he’s living with sounds like a total JERK.

Ugh…

He needs to get a new roommate as soon as possible!