He Optimized His Schedule for Remote Productivity—Until His Father Demanded an Obsolete Commute Alarm

Remember back during the covid pandemic when there were quarantine and lockdown restrictions? While some countries were stricter than others, it’s safe to say that a lot of people spent more time at home than ever before and a lot of people started working from home.

In this story, one young man shares a story from days when it was a quarantine in Austria. He was working from home instead of going to the office which meant that he could sleep in much later than he’d be able to if he were commuting.

His dad thought he was being lazy and wanted him to get up earlier.

Keep reading to find out what happens when he decides to comply.

My dad wants a normal sleep scetchule during quarantane, so i did So due the quarantane in austria, we should only work when the company wants it, but im 1 Month already at home This happend yesterday, my dad wakes me up nearly 7 AM and already complain, that im sleeping longer then I should in his eyes. My mood was happy and then angry and tired af because i got a gf 1 month ago and we both write until like 1 am (but thats another story) So he said i should wake up normal as I would go to work

When he has to go to work, he has to get up really early.

A little backstory I always wake up 4:30 am to have enough time for breakfast and catch a train to get into the city where i have to work and on holydays he was mad when my alarm still goes on a trantum at 4:30 am Soo i put my alarm back on and also though, i could expand the days where it should go on the alarm. So the alarm also goes off on saturdays and sundays with the best song i can imaging, the ending song of “The Helpful Fox Senko” and I can tell he can get easily be ticked of by anime openings and endings 😉

He made sure the alarm was loud.

During the Quarantane i order a alexa echo dot, because i always wanted one and now i connected it with my spotify acc and told her, that she should make a alarm at 4:30 am on full volume with this song Soo today the alarm goes crazy on and i wake up and he storms out of his bedroom and screamed at me. And i just told him ,,You said my sleep schedule should be still the same as i would go to work” and he nearly slapped me Since it happend today, this is still going on.

That’s funny! His dad didn’t know what he was really asking!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted.

This person shares how he got around his dad’s rules.

A night shift worker weighs in.

Another person comments on anime songs.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who moved her mom in after her dad passed, but doesn’t want to fill the role of a spouse.

A parents weighs in.

Hopefully, the dad gets the points and tells OP to start setting the alarm for later in the morning or to stop setting it at all.

There’s no point in waking up extra early if you don’t have to.

His dad’s request was pretty ridiculous.

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