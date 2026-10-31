He Overheard His Dad on the Phone and Was Confused. Turns Out It Was Revenge on a Wrong Number

Imagine having a phone number that is similar to the phone number of a business where people often call to place orders. What would you do if you got lots of wrong number calls from people trying to reach that business?

In this story, one man’s parents are in that situation. He’s visiting them when his dad answers the phone. His side of the conversation is really confusing, so he had to ask what was going on.

Keep reading for all the details about his dad’s revenge on the callers.

My darn Dad I was in the military stationed overseas. I came back and of course headed to see mom and dad. For the longest time they had a condo on Revere Beach north of Boston. I am sitting there talking with them when the phone rings.

This seems like an odd phone call.

Mom’s eyes roll. Dad gets up and answers the phone. Next thing I see he has a piece of paper in front of him and is rattling off numbers – “The 15B? The 17A? Ok, 20 minutes” He sits down and goes back to the conversation where it was left off.

This is funny!

I’m like whoa, hold the phone (literally), “What was that all about?” “New Chinese restaurant.” He hands me their menu, “Really, really good too!” Mom chimes in, “Right up the street. Walking distance. They are the best!” Dad grumbles, “Our number is 3391. Their number is 3397. Jerks who can’t put on their glasses before dialing can go hungry.”

Oh, wow! So, the dad has started pretending that they actually did reach the Chinese restaurant! That’s funny, but at the same time, it sounds like the Chinese restaurant is really good. I hope they don’t get bad reviews from people who called the wrong number and are upset their order wasn’t ready.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Here’s another story about a wrong number situation.

This person’s grandmother was very polite to wrong number callers.

This is what I’m worried about!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

Another person did something similar.

There are multiple ways to handle wrong number calls. You can correct them. You can hang up on them. You can mess with them. Messing with them might be the most fun, but I sure hope it doesn’t backfire for the really good Chinese restaurant.

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