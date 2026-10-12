He Parked Behind Her Driveway and Claimed a Dead Battery—Until She Hooked Up a Jump Pack

Imagine living in an apartment complex that barely has enough parking spots for all the residents. What would you do if you walked over to your car and discovered that one of your neighbors had parked behind you, blocking you in? Would you call a tow truck or try to talk to the neighbor about it?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she decides to talk to the neighbor before calling a tow truck.

The young woman who answered the door gave her excuse after excuse, but it didn’t change the fact that she still needed to be able to move her car!

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Neighbors parked their dead car behind me blocking me in BASICALLY. My (31F) neighbors parked behind me. I noticed when I was about to leave my apartment. I don’t move my car during the week but I do errands or go out on the weekends. Small property, limited spaces, not enough for everyone, but there’s street parking which is usually fine. We live next to a university so events are a big problem, street parking becomes impossible.

She decided to talk to the neighbor.

I considered calling a tow right away but I would like to have an amicable relationship with my neighbors so we can cooperate in the future. So I decided to be brave and knock on doors. The first door, a young woman in her 20s opens the door, I ask if she knows who drives the grey car because I need to move my car. She tells me it’s hers but that it’s dead so she can’t move it.

There’s only one other option.

I say again that I really do need to move my car. She gives me a “Well sorry, it’s dead so…” SOL response. This did tick me off and I had the tow option already in my mind so I told her the other option is the TOW. She then says that she’s gonna try to get the neighbors to help her jump start it.

But the neighbor claimed there was another problem.

A while later, I’m in the car, ignition on. She tells me her husband took the keys and he’s at work (or idk I don’t recall specifically) so she won’t be able to move it. I say again, I do need to leave so I’ll probably have to call a tow.

But the neighbor really didn’t want her car towed.

She says, nervously and little unsure, you’re not you can’t tow it. I say sorry I wish there was something else I can do. Then she says her husband is on the way but doesn’t know when he’s getting there.

She didn’t call a tow truck, but she did call the police.

She leaves, I call the cop non emergency number. They tell me once the unit is available it will head over, if anything changes call back. I tell her that. She tells me her husband is on the way.

Her husband did eventually show up.

I ask how long? She says she has no idea. I say alright let me know if you have any updates, cops told me to call them back if anything changes. The husband gets back soon after, he’s in flip flops and pjs, idk where he works… He comes over.

Here we go again.

I say I need to move. He says the car is dead. I say well the tow is on the way. He says he can’t move it, it needs to get fixed.

But she really needs her car.

I say alright sorry, the tow is on the way. He then asks me to call them off, that he’s gonna try something. I ask what. He says he’s gonna jump it.

Finally!

5 minutes later, neighbors out, cables setup, car starts, they move the car. I say, thanks, have a good night! And I drive off! The husband was only there 10 minutesm, it was quite easy. The whole ordeal lasted like 30 minutes.

The neighbors’ logic really doesn’t make sense.

First of all, why did they park their dead car right behind blocking me in? Second, no heads up? I don’t drive Monday-Thursday, it woulda been fine those days. Or ask to switch or something. Then they gave me alot of attitude for asking them to move their illegaly parked car which was blocking me. “Oh sorry, it’s dead so…” just dead silence and a gen z stare. Well I guess I have to call the tow, sorry, so… PMO. Then they swore to me over and over again that there was NO way the car was gonna be able to move.

But the car did move.

Bruh, idk what their decision making was? That I just wasn’t gonna move my car? They dragged their feet at every single turn, super unhelpful, no common sense. Then the car magically turns on and they move it right away. Within 10 minutes of the dude getting there, as well. LASTLY. I didn’t notice till the end. The driveway is flat then a moderate downward decline. That car did not need to start to move. Get your little flip flops on and push that car, gravity will do the rest, princess, don’t worry.

She was very upset at how the neighbors handled this situation.

Why did I have to go through all that? I didn’t make that dumb ahh decision to park my dead car illegally right behind another car. I have to deal with the consequences and I’m a jerk now? These kids are entitled, anti social, no common sense, straight up awful.

She really didn’t want to call a tow truck.

What would y’all have done? Technically, I have the right to call a tow (contigent on property guidelines) but I didn’t want to implode the neighbourly relationship because we have to cooperate on busy days when street parking is scarce. I wanted to play nice. Well, their dog awful unhelpfull attitutde messed me over anyway. Damn kids.

Yeah, it doesn’t make sense. If you know the car is dead, why would you illegally park it behind another neighbor’s car, blocking them in?

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks she was too nice.

Another person would’ve only given them one chance.

It really is pretty crazy.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who calls on dozens of whirlygigs to combat the neighbor’s complaints about the fence.

This person encourages her to call a tow truck if there’s a next time.

It’s crazy to know your car is dead and deliberately park it behind a neighbor’s car. They had to realize that would eventually become a problem.

I wonder how long the car had been there. Since she doesn’t drive during the week, it could’ve been there for days.

A tow truck would’ve been a quicker solution.

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