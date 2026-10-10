Her Neighbors Kept Trashing Her Property and Crossing the Line—So She Built a High-Sightline Fence They’ll Have to Stare at Forever

When possible, it is best to try to get along with your neighbors and not argue about things.

What would you do if your neighbors kept using your driveway, throwing trash in your yard, and even having their kids throw rocks at your windows?

That is what was happening to the family in this story, so after trying to complain to the police, they finally resorted to putting up a fence to keep them away.

While a fence is a good step, they should also be taking them to court, or keeping the police involved. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

Apparently we have to share our driveway because they have to share theirs. We moved into my home when my daughter was 2 months old.

Parking conflicts are common in many neighborhoods.

Our neighbors were already showing signs of being a handful. They initially kept parking all of their vehicles (A huge truck, a jeep, and a motorcycle) on our driveway and taking up the entire space. We hoped that once they realized the driveway wasn’t vacant and that someone had moved in that they would naturally stop. And they did sort of. The guy living next door kept driving down it on the motorcycle, and he would park it in the middle of the driveway still. Most of the time he was gone before my husband and I got home so there wasn’t a confrontation.

You have to be careful when dealing with people you don’t know well.

But when my husband had to deploy and I broke my leg, our car sat vacant in the driveway, unmoving. As soon as the neighbors realized this, they just started using it as if it were there own again. He even parked his truck and used our driveway to change out his lifted tires. This went on for three months until I was well enough to walk up the steps and talk to them. I’m 5’2, and this guy towers over me. I don’t know how to explain it but everything about his body language tells me this guy is dangerous. The way he walks and moves and wears his clothes, he gives me time served in jail vibes or at the very least hothead.

These people are just trouble all the way around.

So, I was nervous and polite but firm, I said, “I need you to move your motorcycle off my driveway, this is not a shared space its private property.” I hoped that would be the end of it. Of course it wasn’t. He never really stopped. That wasn’t the worst of it either. They live on the top unit of their house (its a condo), and leave their trashcan open at the bottom of their steps (same side as my driveway). They drop down the whole weeks worth of trash into the trashcan below, and don’t bother to clean up the mess they make.

Dealing with bugs like that can be terrible.

Initially they left it open for the bugs and the animals to be attracted to. One day I came home with my daughter (while my husband was still deployed) and I got swarmed horror movies style by all the bugs from their trashcan. I was scared. I know its silly to be scared of bugs, but I was worried they would bite my daughter and they did. We both got inside covered in welts on our arms and the back of our necks and our faces. We both have over-reactive skin when we get bites, so they become big, round, red welts. It wasn’t the first time, but it was the worst. I decided to message the property manager. The whole property was trashed, and was the obvious cause of a lot of the mosquitos.

If a number is posted, why wouldn’t you call or text it?

They have a sign outside their house that says “managed by …” I texted that number and let her know what was going on and sent pictures. It was a weekend, about 7 or 8am and I didn’t know it wasn’t a business number. The woman was extremely offended that I messaged her early and on a weekend. She seemed so angered by it that it was obvious she wasn’t going to help, I asked her if I could have the landlords number.

At least the neighbors kept their trash bin closed.

Big mistake. She isn’t just managing the property, she owns it- that’s not what the sign outside said, but that was enough to shut down all communication with her. She did mention it to my neighbors and they did start to close their trashcan lids, but I could tell that however she worded it to them, I was the problem and she didn’t really care how much of a nuisance they were.

The kids aren’t the problem, yet.

She also included the downstairs neighbors, that had just moved in, in the text and from then on they gave me dirty looks too- I had specifically mentioned that I had not seen them contributing to the trash accumulation, but it didn’t really matter, I was making a name for myself with my neighbors and it wasn’t good. Then the summer months came, and my husband came home, and the upstairs neighbors kids began playing outside more. Initially I had a soft spot for them. We don’t live in a cul-de-sac, and people drive fast down our street. I worried about them from far away and considered talking to the city to get permission to paint a hop-scotch pad out on the sidewalk out front, and build a free library they could enjoy.

It is dangerous for the kids to be in the driveway like that.

There’s a blind spot when you first turn into my driveway, and one day the kids were on it and I turned in. I was probably 10 feet away from them with my car, but it felt closer. Some of these kids are really small. When I got out of my car I asked them politely not to play in my driveway, that its not safe. They kind of got bashful, because they were little, and agreed and zipped off to the front of the houses.

These are not the types of things you can ignore.

But from then on they ramped up. It was like we had become the boo-Radley of the neighborhood. They threw toys that hit our windows and doors, started walking up to our house in the dark and sitting on our back porch (like at 10pm). Then one day, encouraged by the eldest child who is 14, they broke a cinderblock with a sledgehammer and threw the pieces at our house and windows. The worst things always seemed to happen when my husband was away on the ship over night. Maybe they would see the car was gone and feel emboldened.

There is only so much the police can do.

I went outside and told the kids to get off my property or I would call the cops. The eldest said “Do it. What are they going to do? We’re kids. Its a driveway, get over it”. So, I called the cops. I had them properly tell the neighbors where the property line was and that we would start legal proceeding should they continue to trespass. I got more colorful no-trespassing signs at the recommendation of the officer. I did this three or so times, and it became apparent that the police weren’t really going to help.

Pursuing a civil suit might take work, but it is worth it.

They said we had to file a civil case with the courthouse, but couldn’t tell us the names of the adults in the home for us to file the claim. Otherwise they said that unless the neighbors were actively on our property when they pulled up, they couldn’t even issue a citation- even with video evidence from our cameras. I watched the children gather up the chunks of brick that they had thrown at our house, and they began to throw it at the downstairs neighbors dog.

Now these kids are really crossing a line.

At first I saw them throwing it where the dog usually was, but I couldn’t see if the dog was there and I hoped that he was away. But then one day I caught movement on my camera and I knew for sure that the dog was getting rocks thrown at it. I contacted animal control and they got ahold of the downstairs neighbors who weren’t home at the time. The downstairs neighbor came over and I told her I wasn’t trying to be a menace neighbor, that I don’t hate kids, and that I had noticed her kid was the most well mannered of the bunch (which is true), and I showed her the video.

At least the dog is safe for now.

We exchanged numbers. I wish I could say we found common ground and became friends or something, but the woman has to live with those upstairs neighbors, and I get the feeling she is just trying to stay in neutral ground (which I totally respect). The rocks stopped getting thrown at the dog, but we didn’t talk much after that. She asked a few weeks later if I saw who stole her sons bike and I looked through my cameras and hadn’t caught it. Otherwise we didn’t talk.

A good fence should be very helpful.

The kids would twerk or flip off our cameras and continue to trespass, the whole family was still littering all over the driveway, and the father intentionally revved his motorcycle as he would go down it every other day, sometimes inches from our vehicle. We scrimped and saved for a fence and once we had most of the materials, applied for a permit from the city.

Now there is a real confrontation.

We were recently gifted a lawnmower and my husband has been spending more time doing yard work. Yesterday the man next door, blatantly went down the driveway while my husband was there and narrowly missed him with his motorcycle (probably on purpose). Angry words ensued and the man got off his motorcycle (still parked in our driveway) and we finally found out his logic. The reason he feels entitled to our driveway.

They clearly are causing problems, though.

He said that its a driveway and he’s not hurting it or us by going down it. My husband said he’s breaking the law by trespassing and his kids have thrown rocks at our house- harm is being done. The man said that his kids throwing rocks and him going down our driveway are separate issues. My husband said you’re a family, its not separate.

How does this make any sense?

Then the mans magnum opus of a statement, the reason he does what he does is because his landlord screwed him over and made him share the driveway with his downstairs neighbors so we should have to share ours. The man egged us to call the police. But at this point, we had the permit processed, we had the fence panels. My husband laughed at him and said we have our own solution.

The neighbors don’t like this new fence going up.

Que three or so hours later, the man comes home to my husband putting up fence posts. They stand on their balcony as my husband works and whisper to each other, but my husband can hear them. The man says “That’s probably not even the correct line” and the woman says “it is” (because we have a survey and the police told them were the line was), the man says “its not even that big of a deal.”

An attractive fence can actually improve property values.

The best part is. Its going to be a beautiful fence. My husbands initial gut reaction was to get a 6-footer, but the city wouldn’t allow us to take it all the way to the sidewalk. So we have these really nice gothic picket panels and some pretty cedar stain and seal. And they didn’t have the gothic posts, so we used 2x4s instead and we are going to put up really nice solar lights on them.

This might not be the end of the story, but it is at least a step forward.

We didn’t put it directly on the property line, but we didn’t leave them enough room to continue to bring their trashcan down our driveway, and the motorcycle most certainly won’t fit. I already have the plants I want picked out to plant next year (we are pretty broke so they will have to wait). I don’t think this is going to be solved by just putting up the fence. I wish it would be the end of it. But even though I hate confrontation, it was a relief to finally start working on a solution.

And there is nothing they can do about it.

It brings me joy to imagine them seething inside every time they look at our adorable gothic fence with adorable solar lights. I hope it is as frustrating to them as this whole unnecessary ordeal has been for us.

If the neighbors had just been nice from the beginning, they would have had a much better outcome.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

They really let this go on too long as it is.

I wouldn’t be surprised if this commenter is exactly right.

This is exactly right.

That fence will be vandalized.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a college student who decides to send his university a counter-bill after they try to get him to pay “inconvenience fees.”

This is a great suggestion.

This is not the end of it. If anything, it is just the beginning. It seems obvious that the neighbors will continue to escalate things and cause more problems.

Enjoyed this story?

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