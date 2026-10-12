Her Neighbors Won’t Clean Up After Their Dogs, And Every Complaint Seems To Escalate The Drama Even More

It’s a fact: there are some folks out there who absolutely thrive on creating drama and then sitting back and enjoying the fruits of their labor.

And the folks you’re going to read about fit perfectly into that category!

Sure, it sounds kind of amusing from the outside, but when you’re the person who actually has to deal with psychos like this, it’s exhausting.

Check out what this woman had to say about some neighbors who are plain CRAZY.

Feeling discouraged. “I live in a townhouse with 6 apartments and have gotten along with everyone. We had two new neighbors move into the apartment directly next to mine last year. To start, all original neighbors and I had an informal parking arrangement. Most of us have two vehicles each, so we would park one on the street in front of our apartment, and the other in the overflow or assigned spot.

The new neighbors moved in, parked their vehicles on the road and would spread them so far apart, no one has room between or in front without encroaching on another car. The new neighbors are entitled to park like that, everyone understood, no issues.

Gross!

The new neighbors recently got two dogs. They allow them to poop in our shared backyard and would leave the piles for days (not allowed, per our lease). I kindly asked them one day to pick it up and they made a big show of doing it, then the problem continued. After a week, I went out and bagged the piles and left the bag on their steps for them. Another week or so goes by, the piles aren’t stopping, and I’m getting sick of flies making their way into my house. I went outside with a shovel and gently tossed the poop piles onto their steps. I understand that this was petty. As soon as this happened, the new neighbors starting getting nuts with the street parking by trying to make it so I made no room on the street. I didn’t engage with them.

These people are nuts…

More time goes by and the piles don’t stop, so I email the landlord. She came back and said the new neighbor had reported to her that ‘someone keeps tossing dog poop on to their steps and they’re sorting through ring camera footage to find out who it is’. I emailed back and said I went out once, placed a bag of her dog poop on her steps for her, the problem continued, so I picked up the poop a second time. I sent her pictures of all the poops that the neighbor was leaving. That brings me to yesterday. Husband parked on the street because he was running errands. New neighbor comes home, parks about a foot behind him, and sits in her car for about 5 minutes. I’m sitting on my front steps watching my daughter play outside. New neighbor gets out of her car, makes a big show of photographing husband’s vehicle, and goes inside and slams her door. I then hear her screaming obscenities directed at us and crashing around. Her roommate comes home and parks about 6 inches from my car (not necessary to do, as she had plenty of room to park at that time.) A few hours later, husband left to go to the laundromat. New neighbor runs outside and moves her car up literally two feet, so when husband came back he couldn’t park on the road without hitting other vehicles. I don’t really know what to do now.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person offered some advice.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this individual weighed in.

What is wrong with these people?!?!

They’re clearly unhinged…

And they have too much time on their hands.

These neighbors are just about as obnoxious as you can get!