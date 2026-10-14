Server Accidentally Lets a Customer Leave Without Paying, So Her Manager Takes It Out on Her All Shift

Everyone makes mistakes at work, especially when things are busy and you’re short-staffed.

One server learned that the hard way after handing a customer his takeaway order without realizing he hadn’t paid yet.

She knew she should’ve checked first, but with a constant stream of customers, she assumed he would stop at the counter on his way out.

When her manager realized what happened, though, he immediately got angry and started stomping around.

She tried to apologize, but he spent the rest of the shift acting differently toward her.

Read on to see exactly how it all played out.

Starting to dislike my manager even more because of how he reacted when I made a mistake Earlier at work, it was very busy, and we were understaffed. This guy was waiting for his takeaway order, and I gave it to him once I finished packing it, but I didn’t know that he hadn’t paid yet. Most of the time, they pay once they arrive if their food is not ready yet.

The manager was not happy with her.

I assumed that he’d go to the counter to pay since the manager was there. I do acknowledge that it was my fault because I should have asked if he had paid, but I didn’t. When the manager asked where the guy went, I said that I had already given him his order, and he just looked at me with the nastiest look on his face ever. 😭 I remained calm since we have the person’s phone number and we can give him a call once it’s not so busy. The manager started stomping his feet and throwing his hand around, and his behaviour just irked me. 🫩

Now, she’s not sure how to feel.

I apologised, but I also couldn’t really do anything since I was just told to focus on the never-ending stream of customers. He just then proceeded to be passive-aggressive towards me the entire shift. Idk if I’m valid for hating on him over this. I know how stressful it is during peak hours, but the way he was acting annoyed me, and besides, it was also my fault, but IDKKK.

Yikes! That manager really needs to calm down.

Let’s take a look at what the readers over at Reddit have to say about the whole thing.

This person explains the importance of watching your own back.

That wouldn’t have ended well for her.

This could be true.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a delivery driver who tried warning his boss the truck needed new brakes and tires, only to find his truck sidelined during their busiest season.

This reader has questions.

Her manager needs to calm down!

Yes she messed up, but she apologized for it.

As a manager or an owner, he should understand that mistakes will happen and sometimes they will cost the business money.

It is what it is and it’s not worth making that big of a deal out of.

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