She Demanded He Stick to Her Map Route—Only to Scold Him When Airport Traffic Delayed Her Flight

Imagine taking an Uber to the airport. Would you sit back, relax and trust that your driver knows how to get there, or would you be paying close attention and criticizing his every move?

In this story, a Karen was in an Uber on the way to the airport, and the driver’s GPS alerted him to a faster route due to traffic on the usual route. He assumed faster would be better, but Karen had to have the final say.

Keep reading for all the details.

My dad makes a lady miss a flight! Okay, my dad is a Uber driver so, you will think that people would think he know what he is doing. Not this one lady My dad would was just driving and saw on the GPS to turn on Street 6 A because, Street 6 A has less traffic then Street 6 B. A lot less traffic My dad was just going to turn 6 A. Lady (let’s say Karen) did not like that.

Karen had questions.

Karen: What are you doing!? Dad: Oh, just turning on 6 A Karen: Why! Dad: Because, 6 B has mo– * Gets cut off *

Karen assumes she knows best.

Karen: No, I’m going hear it 6 B! It is. Dad: But * Gets cut off * Karen: I don’t what to hear your freaking nonsense! Karen: I have been living here for freaking 18 years! I know what is the freaking best to get to the airport!

He decides to comply.

My dad does not take anything from nobody so, at this point she would be kick out of the car but, she is going to the airport so why not make someone lose their flight! You should know what is coming Dad: Okay, I will go this way! * And turned on the Street * 3 minutes later A car comes behind them

He refuses to comply.

10 minutes later Karen: Can we turn on 6 A now! Dad: Sorry! A car is behind us!

He found the result satisfying.

30 minutes later 1 hour later And now they are in the Airport and the Karen missed her flight My dad was bored not of his mind but he said “That lady missed her flight and that was good enough!”

Karen should’ve kept her mouth shut, and she would’ve gotten there faster.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person knows the perfect thing to say.

A passenger shares their experience.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a craft store customer who refuses to take no for an answer when it comes to wrapping his purchases for gifts.

A former cab driver shares something they were taught.

Talk about a back seat driver!

He knew the way to the airport. He was also trying to get her there on time despite heavy traffic, but she had to have her way.

Maybe next time she’ll think twice before questioning an Uber driver.

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