She Drove Hours to See Her Boyfriend—Only for Him to Dismiss Her Effort and Make Unexcused Absence Excuses

Have you ever been in a relationship where it felt like you were the one putting in all the effort and not getting a whole lot in return?

That’s a huge bummer, don’t you think?

I sure do!

And the woman who wrote this story certainly knows all about it.

It sounds like she’s in that type of frustrating situation with her boyfriend…and it also sounds like she’s had just about enough of this joker.

Read on and see what you think about her situation.

AITA for blocking my boyfriend after he blew me off while I was driving to see him? “My mom and I are going to a concert this weekend that is about 4.5 hours from her house. My mom lives about 3 hours from me. I planned to drive straight to her house today after work so we could leave first thing in the morning. My boyfriend lives about 2 hours from me. He suggested that I stop and see him on my way to my mom’s and I agreed. The problem is that stopping at his place adds about an hour to my overall drive. I was willing to do it because HE suggested it and I wanted to see him.

Uh oh…

He has a history of being late and unreliable, so I made sure he knew exactly when I was coming. I told him when I left, when I was halfway there, and again when I was about 45 minutes away. When I called him, he was out with his oldest daughter. They had already been there for about two hours. I wasn’t upset that he was spending time with his daughter. What upset me was that he knew I was driving two hours out of my way to see him, knew I was on my way, and apparently never thought to tell me that he wasn’t going to be available. When I called, he basically said, “Let us finish our drinks,” and hung up on me. He then proceeded to ignore me.

Good grief!

I could also hear his daughter talking trash about me in the background, and he didn’t say anything or defend me. This is a huge pet peeve of mine because I feel like situations involving him somehow always end up being turned around and made my fault. At that point, I blocked him on everything. I was already frustrated, exhausted, and had gone significantly out of my way because he specifically asked me to stop and see him. Now I’m wondering if I overreacted by blocking him. AITA for blocking him after he blew me off while I was literally driving to see him?”

And here’s what folks had to say about this story on Reddit.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual asked a good question.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who moved her mom in after her dad passed, but doesn’t want to fill the role of a spouse.

And this reader said she’s NTA.

This guy is a real piece of work, huh?

It sounds like he might’ve taken things a bit too far this time.

She needs to break up with this guy TODAY.