She Left After Night One over Uncomfortable Living Conditions—Only for Her Friend to Pocket Her Entire Multi-Night Rent Share

Well, this situation is definitely awkward…

No, we don’t have all the facts, but one thing seems certain…

The two main characters in this story are probably not gonna be friends for much longer!

That’s just a hunch I have…

Check out what the guy who wrote it had to say about how a trip with a female friend of his went sideways.

Get started now!

AITA for not refunding my roommate’s share of the Airbnb? “I (28M) had been talking sporadically for 9 years with an online friend (29F) from another country. Last month, I had the chance to visit her country, and she agreed to book an Airbnb and split the cost so we could hang out in the city I was going to. We chose the apartment together over voice call, and I thought I would be okay sleeping on a pull-out couch, but when we got there I realized the queen sized bed looked so much comfier.

Here’s an idea…

I asked to share it, and she agreed. The next morning, she said she had booked another place for her to stay by herself. The rest of the trip was kind of awkward but civil, but on the last day she asked me to refund her half of the initial booking.

This trip sure went off the rails!

I said I couldn’t do that, and it was on her that she decided to book the other place without discussing it first, then she ghosted me. AITA?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user said this is all his fault.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a sister who feels badly about unknowingly encouraging her younger brother to play with bullies.

And another person weighed in.

I told you this whole situation was awkward!

Yikes…

I have a feeling these two won’t be seeing each other again anytime soon…