She Let Her Parents Move In Temporarily, But Her Dad Kept Rearranging Her Kitchen Until She Finally Snapped

Living with your parents as an adult can sometimes be challenging.

The following story involves a woman who let her parents stay with her temporarily while they try to find a new home.

However, she noticed that her controlling dad began treating her home like his own.

When he criticized how she arranged her cutlery drawer, she finally lost her temper and snapped at him.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for yelling at my Dad? My parents are living with me (39) temporarily. They sold their house and are waiting to complete on the new one. When I was a teenager, my Dad and I fought like cat and dog over basically everything. Outside the house, he is easy to get on with, but he is very controlling of his domestic space. Like, to an obsessive degree.

This woman noticed how her dad kept reorganizing her things.

I moved out at 18, and since then, we’ve got on great, but living together again, we’re slipping into old habits. Since moving in here, he has reorganised my cupboards. If I load the dishwasher, he reshuffles it. He sweeps the floor at least 3 times a day. Whatever. I just let him get on with it. But the other night, he went on a tirade about how I arrange my cutlery drawer.

She reached her breaking point and yelled at him.

Being tired after a stressful workday, I just turned around and yelled: “I’m a grown adult. I’ll put my spoons where I like!” Unfortunately, my teenagers overheard this and have been quoting it loudly ever since. It has put Dad in a bit of a sulk, and now my Mum says I went too far and should apologise to keep the peace.

She wasn’t willing to apologize to her dad.

Spoons aren’t the hill I want to die on. But at the same time, I kinda don’t want to apologise because his constant nagging is driving me nuts! AITA if I don’t?

Honestly, it’s understandable that OP snapped because her dad kept interfering in her own home.

I think she should apologize for yelling at him.

But her dad also needs to respect that this is her space and that she gets to decide where the spoons belong.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a possible response to her dad.

Another one chimes in.

Here’s another valid point.

Finally, short and simple.

Being family doesn’t give anyone the right to micromanage your home.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own. Read Story →