She Ordered a Custom Minimalist Cake—Until Her Sister Showed Up With a Neon Disaster

Birthday cakes should look and feel special, especially for those celebrating their special day.

In this story, a woman asked her sister for a specific cake design, but the finished cake looked nothing like the reference she provided.

There were also past incidents when her sister did not follow her instructions.

Now, she is looking at other options, which may or may not sit well with her sister.

Read the full story below for all the details.

WIBTA if I ordered my birthday cake from someone else this year? For a bit of backstory, my sister does cake orders. About 3 years ago, for my birthday, I gave her a reference design for my cake. It was a cake design from a video game. And I told her she could leave the decorations out if they were too hard for her and just get the base pattern right.

This woman didn’t like the cake that her sister baked for her.

Fast forward to when she brought the cake, and lo and behold, the cake design was nothing like I asked at all. It was an extremely simple design, minimalist almost. I was extremely disappointed at that time, and it still bothers me a little to this day. Of course, I didn’t say anything at the time because expressing my disappointment is apparently rude.

Now, she’s planning to order from someone else.

She has done things to my cakes that I hadn’t asked for before as well. I like caramel filling, and one time she used salted caramel without asking or telling me, which I hated the taste of. Of course, I’m grateful that she even baked me a cake at all. But I couldn’t help but feel really disappointed at the design. So WIBTA if I ordered my birthday cake from someone else this year?

It is understandable for OP to choose another supplier given that her sister previously messed up the design she wanted.

Ordering from someone else for her own birthday does not necessarily mean she is ungrateful.

However, how her sister would take it is another issue to consider.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Here’s some straightforward advice.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another valid point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a sister who feels badly about unknowingly encouraging her younger brother to play with bullies.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, this one makes sense.

Birthdays mean getting the cake we’ve always wanted.

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