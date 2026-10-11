She Secured an Injunction to Shield Her Bully Daughter—Only to Intentionally Violate It

We might associate it with school but the sad truth is, no matter what age you are, bullying can happen. It can happen in the workplace, in the street, in a neighbourhood – even when you’re old and in a care home. But no matter what age you are, bullying is never acceptable. Because making someone else’s life miserable isn’t something that any of us should be doing, and it’s important that we take a stand against it in any stage or walk of life.

For the older sister in this story, seeing her little sister be constantly bullied by another girl at school has been really upsetting – but no more so than when, on the day that the little sister finally snapped, it ended up with her getting punished instead of the child who had been harassing her for so long. But when the punishment affected the whole family, they stood with the little girl – to the point that eventually, karma bit the bully’s family in the behind.

Read on to find out what happened.

Dragon customer doesn’t understand how restraining orders work I got my first real job when I was fourteen, in the deli section of the local supermarket. At that time, my little sister was being brutally bullied at school by this girl who would follow her home from school taunting her (she lived nowhere near us, so why she was putting in so much effort was anyone’s guess). One particularly lovely day, my sister was walking with her friend when the bullying started, and feeling brave with her friend by her side, she swung around and ripped the girl back by her hair and punched her in the face. Five points to Gryffindor. The little pig went wee-wee-wee all the way home and cried wolf to her mother, who set a restraining order against my sister.

Let’s see how this restraining order worked.

Apparently, this works both ways. Neither party, or “second parties” including friends and family, are allowed any contact with the other party or their second parties. So here I am, fourteen year old me, working in the deli when this dragon (the mother of the girl who was bullying my sister) waltzes up to the counter. Knowing I can’t legally interact with her, I step back and quietly ask my colleague to serve her. But no, she wasn’t here for ham. She was here for beef. So dragon lady starts screaming that “how dare you refuse to serve me”, and pulls out the old “I would like to speak to your manager!” card.

Read on to find out how things worked out when the manager arrived.

Here comes Mr. Boss Man. He asks the situation from her and she tells him her horror story about how I rudely refused service and left her standing waiting like a fool. My colleague stands there with a dumbfounded “am I invisible?” look on her face. Mr. Boss Man turns to me and asks me if it’s true. So I say, as clearly and as factually as possible; “Yes, my colleague was willing to serve her though. Legally I can’t serve this woman due to a restraining order she has against my nine year old sister.” Everyone looking shocked, Mr. Boss Man calmly turns to the dragon lady and asks her if this is true.

And then, the boss really came through for this teenage employee.

She stumbles over her argument that the restraining order has nothing to do with anything, but Mr. Boss Man is not a stupid man. He’s been in the customer service game a long time, and he’s watched our reactions and he knows an attention seeker when he sees one. He calmly turns back to this woman and says, “You are knowingly harassing my staff. You are no longer a welcome customer of this store and if you choose to return, you will have a restraining order set against you by [name of the supermarket].” She did of course come back, and as promised Mr. Boss Man took her to court. As a side note, my sister ended up having her order lifted by the court as the girl continued to follow her home and harass her, breaching the order on at least four occasions.

Yikes! It really seems like this other girl’s family just love the drama.

Not only was the little girl bullying the sister, but the mom decided to take it upon herself to essentially bully the older sister too?

What horrible people.

Let’s see what folk on Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that this sounded like a horrible family.

While others hoped that there was a whole lot of bad karma and inconvenience involved for the woman.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who moved her mom in after her dad passed, but doesn’t want to fill the role of a spouse.

Meanwhile, this Redditor was singing the manager’s praises.

This woman learned an important lesson: you can’t have things both ways. You can’t put in a restraining order against someone who you consider to be harassing you, and then go and harass them. Sure, she might have been upset that the little girl fought back against her daughter, but honestly the one person who should be able to legitimately take out a restraining order is this family, since the horrible woman’s daughter was literally following the young daughter home to bully her every day. Now that is restraining order material.

The fact that it got lifted because the young daughter was seemingly unable to stop following the younger sister and harassing her is laughable. But more than that, it shows that mother and daughter have a lot in common: they’re both quite unpleasant people. And the sheer fact that this whole ordeal got the horrible mother banned from the grocery store? Well, justice really is sweet.

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