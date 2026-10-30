She Skipped A Family Trip Because There Wasn’t Room For Her New Boyfriend, And Now Her Family Wants Her To Pay Her Share Anyway

Isn’t it insane when you do someone a favor but they turn up against you?

This woman shares how she paid for her sister’s vacation but she refused to show up and compensate!

Check out the full story.

AITA for making my sister pay for a trip she is not going on? In December 2025, my husband and I started planning our annual summer vacation for 2026. We invited my parents, who suggested turning it into a big family trip with my siblings and their kids.\

This is where it gets bad…

Finding a house that sleeps 13 people is expensive, so before booking, we made it clear everyone would pay their own portion. Before we booked, my sister asked if my youngest 17-year-old niece’s boyfriend could come, but wanted us to move the trip because he had golf nationals during our original week. My husband initially said no to changing the dates because everyone had already arranged work schedules, but after my niece personally called and asked, he agreed and moved the trip to the week after Memorial Day.

UH OH…

Because of my sister’s history of backing out of things, I made it very clear during our family “vacation meeting” that if anyone canceled, they would still owe their portion of the rental house. Everyone agreed. Later, I privately told my sister I was worried she’d back out and not pay. She assured me there was “no way” she’d miss the trip because my oldest niece’s 19 boyfriend planned to propose during the vacation and wanted her help making it special. She also said she’d have the money because she planned to use her tax refund. That was enough reassurance, so my husband and I booked the house and paid up front.

They were being upfront about the whole thing…

We gave everyone deadlines to reimburse us. Later, my sister mentioned she had received her tax refund. I asked if she wanted to go ahead and pay her vacation portion while she had the money, but she said she needed it for other things and promised she’d pay by the deadline. A few months later, she introduced us to her new boyfriend of two weeks and immediately asked if he could come too. My husband said no because the house had a maximum occupancy of 14, and we were already full after adding my youngest niece’s boyfriend — the same boyfriend we changed the dates for.

Things got tense afterwards…

My sister argued he could sleep on an air mattress, but my dad explained we weren’t comfortable having a stranger stay in a house full of family and small children. That’s when she casually announced that she, my nephew, my youngest niece, and the boyfriend weren’t coming anyway because she didn’t have the money. I reminded her she still owed her portion because we had all agreed that backing out didn’t remove responsibility for the cost.

That’s INSANE!

She said times were hard and she didn’t think she’d end up broke before the deadline. I reminded her about the proposal plans for my niece and said she shouldn’t miss it. Her exact response was: “Oh, it’s fine. She probably already knows about it anyway.” I also pointed out that we changed the dates of the entire trip to accommodate my niece’s boyfriend’s golf schedule, and now none of them were even coming. She replied: “I don’t know what you want me to do. I do not have the money.” AITA for wanting to hold her accountable and make her pay for her share of the housing even though she is no longer going?

WHAT? That sounds so unreasonable?

Why would the sister not take responsibility of her share?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows the sister is super selfish!

This user suggests taking this experience as a lesson and not paying for people first.

This user knows this woman needs to stop paying for her sister.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

This user knows the sister is not going to pay at all!

This user knows something like this can’t happen again!

Somebody needs to stop doing favors for people that don’t deserve it.

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