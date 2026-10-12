She Step-by-Step Planned Her Best Friend’s Dream Wedding—Until One Request Prompted a Screaming Meltdown

Planning a wedding is a stressful time for any bride-to-be, but she needs to keep her emotions in check and not become a bridezilla.

What would you do if your friend asked you to be the maid of honor and to help her plan her wedding, and you cheerfully accepted and began helping in every way you could, but suddenly she got very upset and went off on you after a few months?

That is what happened to the young woman in this story, so she simply apologized and backed out of her role as maid of honor and ended the friendship. While she doesn’t want to subject herself to this type of abuse again, some of her friends are saying she overreacted, but she isn’t so sure.

Read through the full story below and see if you think she was out of line.

AITAH for dropping friend after being yelled at for a known behavior I (23F) have recently cut off a friend (24F) when she yelled at me that I was trying to take over her wedding plan.

It seems like she is doing a lot to be as helpful as possible.

A few months back, my friend asked me to help her plan her wedding for next year and be her maid of honor. I was excited and happily said yes. At first, it was good and our typical planning flow. I helped with finding venues that matched what they wanted, different catering companies to look into, as well as makeup artists, hairstylists, and more. I’m very much a person who depends on visuals of options and the physical ability to write notes if what I do and don’t like. So, I was making little binders for her, to remain organized.

She clearly is not trying to take things over.

It was never a ‘you have to pick what I find’ it was ‘here’s somewhere to start ‘ and I communicated that. It’s literally been something I do when I help plan stuff. She seemed to love it at first because it helped narrow down everything, but slowly it started to feel like I was in a hostile environment. Any comments I made earned me a glare, eye roll, or a snippy I didn’t ask. The day everything blew up, I had made virtual mock-ups of place settings since she was struggling with the rough idea of the tables.

Wow, this was out of line.

I went over to hers, we sat down, I showed her the napkin samples, then showed her the mock-ups. She blew up on me, screaming how all I’ve done is make it about myself and what I want. That I was acting like it was my wedding and that’s the exact reason I was the last option for her MOH.

She handled this surprisingly well.

I didn’t know what to do or do, so I just apologized, saying my intentions were to help find starting points and that I understand the impact of my actions translated negatively and controlling. I then added that, seeing that I was only adding to the stress of planning, I’d refrain from further involvement in the wedding.

Who can blame her for not wanting to be friends anymore?

Her response was for me to leave, which I was already doing. Later on, I got a text from her apologizing, yet her apology was ‘I never should’ve screamed at you, I know you’re trying to help but everything you’ve done is causing me more stress, and it’s just very selfish’. Rather than do my usual, it’s ok. I understand, I told her that I’d no longer like to have a relationship with her following what happened. Then deleted everything that wasn’t a shared document.

She has no obligation to just put up with the bride’s abuse.

Now the friend group is split, some saying I’m completely valid and protecting myself from being on edge constantly, the other calling me selfish and that I need to stop being so sensitive. I don’t know if I was wrong for ending the friendship rather than putting her action behind us and making up? AITA?

It is hard to imagine that this was the first moment of disrespect from the bride. In reality, it was likely the final straw. Even if it wasn’t, however, she is under no obligation to stay friends with the bride. It might be best to just leave her in the past.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Yup, the bride is the problem here, that’s for sure.

This commenter asks the right question.

Telling her she was the last option for MOH was very hurtful.

Her reaction was way out of line.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a brother who is upset his parents bought his recovering sister a brand-new car but wouldn’t help him out with a used one.

This person wonders why the bride-to-be didn’t say something earlier on.

Whether she ends the friendship or not, she should definitely back out of being maid of honor and not be involved in the wedding going forward.

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