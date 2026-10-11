She Walked Away from a Toxic Friend’s Escalating Aggression—Only to Be Ostracized by a Group That Demanded Silence

This can be a tough lesson to learn…

A lot of us think that we’re going to be friends with people for our whole lives…

But, in reality, it doesn’t really work out that way.

In today’s story, a young woman explained how things blew up with her group of friends and, from an outsider’s perspective, it sounds like she’s better off without them!

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for destroying my friend group? “My (25F) friend group from high school included one person that I never liked. I will call them B for the story. B is a very affectionate person which I don’t judge, but I always made it known that I am not whatsoever.

This is already weird.

All through high school B would poke, hug me randomly and not let go, squeeze my waist, even simple things like sitting extremely close and refusing to move. If asked not to do these things B would put on a baby voice and whine about it. I was visibly distressed & would tell B to stop cause it made me uncomfortable, B would laugh it off pretend to agree After two years B got worse and would joke, insulting my intelligence or my family. I tried so many times to talk to B in a mature way, I even went to my school for help, nothing worked.

Why was she even friends with this person…?

B would always try and play trauma olympics with me, to prove her life or her day was so much harder than mine. I don’t believe in comparing trauma, the problem was this girl could not compete since my life drama was generally worse by far if you want to be technical. I left high school and didn’t look back, only saw them for my other friend’s birthdays. Went to my friend’s 21st, when playing games, B was laying in their partner’s lap and started giving me these weird looks and started stroking my leg with their toes. I moved back but B didn’t stop until I was too far away.

Ugh!

Next morning B trapped me in a chair bear hugging me while sloppy kissing the top of my head and hair. I loudly to stop and it took me physically fighting back to get out of B’s arms. A couple months later I explained to my other friends how B made me feel uncomfortable when I last saw them. My friends were sympathetic and suggested they both talk with B about boundaries

B said something like ‘I’m sorry that you have a problem with physical touch and I didn’t mean to make you uncomfy.”

It was time to say goodbye…

This kind of answer is textbook B as she never places blame on themselves. I cut contact and explained to my friends that I wish B the best but I do not want them in my life anymore. I feel guilty for my actual friends but I am so relieved to not deal with B anymore. I started therapy but it’s been months and I still can’t talk about B without panicking. My friends barely speak to me now but when they do they pretend nothing is wrong and seem happy to talk to me. Sometimes they bring up B, and they still invite me to group calls with B. One of my friends I can tell is passive aggressive about it, asking things like ‘we can all hang out like normal next year, right?’ When I repeated I didn’t ever want to see B again, my friend had only messaged me a few times in the year, someone who used to be my best friend. My other friend seems okay with my decision but I can still feel like she’s sad the friend group can’t be together. Sometimes I reacted in anger towards B but I tried the mature road so many times and it never worked. I feel like I lost my friends & I don’t have other friends. AITA?”

Now it’s time to see how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who thinks her daughter should have planned a whole two-week vacation around her needs.

And this reader spoke up.

It doesn’t sound like she “destroyed” anything…

In reality, her former friends sound like a bunch of jerks.

On to bigger and better things!

It’s probably a good idea that she’s not friends with these folks anymore!