She Was Excited To Get Into A Competitive Program, Yet The Celebration Turned Sour When Friends Who Were Rejected Started Attacking Her Achievement

Choosing a better school can be exciting, even when it means leaving familiar people behind.

For one student, a waitlist opening offered a selective program and a fresh start away from bullying.

Instead of celebrating the good news, two friends claimed the student didn’t deserve the opportunity.

See why this exciting acceptance quickly created unexpected friendship drama.

AITA for going to a school I want to go to, even if I leave my friends behind? So, in my city, there is a very, very prestigious and selective school that goes from grades 7–12. You have to take a challenging test, and I was originally put on the waitlist for the school. Anyways, when school started, after my first day at my old school, I was accepted off the waitlist. I was overjoyed, and I knew my friends would be somewhat mad or sad, but I thought maybe they would be at least partially happy for me. For the most part, I was right.

But some of her other friends had a much more hurtful reaction.

Most of my friends were actually really nice, but two of them were the exact opposite. When I told them, they said that I was super mean for leaving them, that I didn’t deserve my acceptance, and that I was going to hate it. I understand why they would be mad, but they were just so furious at me.

They were confused why I liked the other school more — I was being bullied at my old school, which they apparently didn’t know — and I was slightly confused by the difference in my other friends’ reactions. AITA?

She expected a few hurt feelings, but she didn’t expect outright cruelty.

What did Reddit think?

This student can’t let their jealous friends get in the way of following their dreams!

It would be a shame to let someone else’s negativity get in the way of a wonderful opportunity.

Jealousy is really all this is.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

Good friends stick with you and don’t let their own petty feelings get in the way of being supportive.

This student earned a place at the preferred school and shouldn’t give up that opportunity to keep casual friends happy.

Leaving a school where bullying was happening makes even more sense, and supportive friends would understand that choice.

The entrance test was passed, but two friends failed the basic support pop quiz.