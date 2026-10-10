She’s Fed Up With Her Parents Being Gross And Never Cleaning Up After Themselves

Are we living in the Bizarro World?!?!

Because, judging by this story, it sure sounds like it!

You don’t hear too many kids complaining about their parents being the messy ones, but here we are, friends!

Take a look at why this teenager is so frustrated and grossed out by her parents and their lack of cleanliness.

AITA, for refusing to clean the kitchen after my mum asked me to? “I, 16 year old female, refused to clean the kitchen when my mum asked. In my family we have this rule: you eat, you clean your plate after yourself. Which I do every time. We have another rule: if you cook, you clean up after yourself. Which I also follow.

Hmmm…

Yet for some reason, the rule doesn’t apply to my parents. My 19 year old brother doesn’t follow the rule either. And so the kitchen gets messy. Not only messy, but unhygienic. They leave chopping boards out with raw chicken still on it over night. Plates and bowls piled up in the sink and along the kitchen side. And they wonder why we have a fly problem. Today I said to mum that the kitchen needs cleaning because it grosses me out and isn’t a nice area to be in, let alone eat in. So she said why don’t I do it?

Oh, hell no!

I refused because none of that mess is mine. I’m not touching any of that because it’s gross. My mum said that I should because although I didn’t cook, my mum and dad made the dinner for me and my siblings. I still don’t think this is fair because every now and then, when I cook for the family, I always wash up and clean down the sides after. My mum is unemployed. My dad is employed. My mum has no commitments except for this unpaid volunteering she does every now and then. Surely it should be her responsibility to make sure the house is clean. Another point I make is that even when I was younger, I remember the sides of our kitchen in the old house being piled up with dishes that were never washed. Which is not a nice place for a kid to grow up in.

This is pretty sad…

I thought it was normal to some extent, but even then I didn’t want people going in there when I had friends over. My parents always ask why I never invite people over. Well that is the reason. I want to, but my mum doesn’t see how having dishes unwashed and sides uncleaned is unhygienic and gross. It’s embarrassing. We even got maggots once, yet even that wasn’t the final straw that made her realize she has a responsibility. My dad tells me he agrees with me yet he doesn’t have the balls to speak to my mum about it. He once said to me that the only reason him and my mum haven’t divorced is because he steps back and de-escalated every argument. My mum is very stubborn and does get defensive and takes every disagreement as a personal attack on her. Don’t get me wrong, I love my parents and overall they are great, but living in this kind of environment really stresses me out. I’m grateful for all they have done, but I can’t wait to start university in two years and move out.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader thinks they all SUCK.

This individual said she’s NTA.

Another Reddit user agreed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who don’t think they should have to give up their own sports’ seasons to help with their younger siblings.

And this person offered some advice.

This is enough to make anyone upset!

And it’s kind of shocking that her parents behave this way.

This living situation is plain-old GROSS.