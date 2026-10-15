Someone Spotted a Specific Pattern in People With a “Surveillance Obsession”—Until Others Called Out the Flaw

Some neighbors seem to believe that living near other people gives them a say in how those people should live. And when someone doesn’t want to follow their rules, they go crazy.

In this case, someone noticed a pattern among people who are too concerned with monitoring their neighbors: they apparently also seem unusually concerned with being liked and respected by everyone around them.

Do you think that’s true?

Read the full rant below.

Correlation between surveillance-obsession and need to be liked Maybe I’m overthinking, but do you ever feel like a lot of the surveillance-obsessed folk also have a need to be liked? I’ve lived next to people who act like disliking them is illegal. Like, they physically can’t live next to someone they find disagreeable and stay in their own business.

My current neighbors are strange all-seeing NIMBY types, but instead of them being the paragons of the neighborhood like in the movies, they’re the neighborhood joke. I’m wondering if anyone else picked up on this undertone. Like, as soon as you wrong these people, they go crazy in different ways because it all stems from their world being rocked by the idea of sharing it with others.

What does Reddit think about this?

Someone shares their experience.

A reader shares their thoughts.

A different take.

Another reader chimes in.

True.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who documented times of noise spikes and turned their neighbor into a model tenant.

Something to consider.

I think most people like validation and being liked to some extent, but indeed, some people take it way too far, so the rant does make sense in some contexts.

But of course, not everyone who’s concerned about neighborhood rules is looking for popularity (clearly), and surveillance can come from all sorts of motivations.

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