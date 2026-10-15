October 15, 2026 at 9:47 am

Someone Spotted a Specific Pattern in People With a “Surveillance Obsession”—Until Others Called Out the Flaw

by Mila Cardozo

Surveillance camera

Magnific

Some neighbors seem to believe that living near other people gives them a say in how those people should live. And when someone doesn’t want to follow their rules, they go crazy.

In this case, someone noticed a pattern among people who are too concerned with monitoring their neighbors: they apparently also seem unusually concerned with being liked and respected by everyone around them.

Do you think that’s true?

Read the full rant below.

Correlation between surveillance-obsession and need to be liked

Maybe I’m overthinking, but do you ever feel like a lot of the surveillance-obsessed folk also have a need to be liked?

I’ve lived next to people who act like disliking them is illegal.

Like, they physically can’t live next to someone they find disagreeable and stay in their own business.

My current neighbors are strange all-seeing NIMBY types, but instead of them being the paragons of the neighborhood like in the movies, they’re the neighborhood joke.

I’m wondering if anyone else picked up on this undertone.

Like, as soon as you wrong these people, they go crazy in different ways because it all stems from their world being rocked by the idea of sharing it with others.

What does Reddit think about this?

Someone shares their experience.

Screenshot 1 Someone Spotted a Specific Pattern in People With a Surveillance Obsession—Until Others Called Out the Flaw

A reader shares their thoughts.

Screenshot 2 Someone Spotted a Specific Pattern in People With a Surveillance Obsession—Until Others Called Out the Flaw

A different take.

Screenshot 3 Someone Spotted a Specific Pattern in People With a Surveillance Obsession—Until Others Called Out the Flaw

Another reader chimes in.

Screenshot 4 Someone Spotted a Specific Pattern in People With a Surveillance Obsession—Until Others Called Out the Flaw

True.

Screenshot 5 Someone Spotted a Specific Pattern in People With a Surveillance Obsession—Until Others Called Out the Flaw

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who documented times of noise spikes and turned their neighbor into a model tenant.

Something to consider.

Screenshot 6 Someone Spotted a Specific Pattern in People With a Surveillance Obsession—Until Others Called Out the Flaw

I think most people like validation and being liked to some extent, but indeed, some people take it way too far, so the rant does make sense in some contexts.

But of course, not everyone who’s concerned about neighborhood rules is looking for popularity (clearly), and surveillance can come from all sorts of motivations.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about neighborhood kids who built a master forest fort, only to find it looted by the bigger kids on the block.
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Author

Mila Cardozo

Yells her own name like a Pokémon sometimes.

Mila's LinkedIn

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
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