Store Supervisor Accepted A Promotion Her Friend Had Wanted, But The Career Move Quickly Sparked Accusations That She Had Betrayed The Friendship

Career opportunities can strain friendships when two people want the same promotion.

This assistant manager finally received the chance to lead her own store.

Her longtime friend wanted both locations.

Accepting the job felt like betrayal to her.

Let’s see how this one played out.

AITA for taking a promotion my friend wanted? My friend has been the store manager of a retail company for 12 years. I have been the assistant at the other location. The store manager for my current location retired in the summer. Which left me to take the promotion.

This woman affirmed to her boss that she’d accept his decision no matter what.

The store manager at the other location and I have been best friends for years. I’ve known for a long time that she wanted to run both stores. However, when the opportunity came about, I told my boss that I wanted him to do what was best for the business. If that meant the other store manager running both of his locations, cool. If that meant me running one and her running the other, also cool. I was open to both, and I wanted him to be aware of that.

She got the promotion, but her friend accused her of backstabbing her.

Well, I got the promotion, and I accepted. My friend told me I backstabbed her because I knew it was her goal to run both. Truly, I had no intentions of it coming across that way. I just wanted to be considered as well. Am I the jerk?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest assumption.

It’s not your fault, says this one.

This one advises moving away from her friend.

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Finally, short and simple.

This woman didn’t sabotage her friend and openly supported whichever choice was best for the business.

Her friend’s career goal didn’t give her automatic ownership of a promotion at another location.