October 12, 2026 at 8:45 pm

Tech Support Worker Updates Supervisor’s Computer, But One Silly Mistake Leaves Him Unable to Use It

by Jayne Elliott

angry businessman yelling at his computer while talking on the phone

Shutterstock

Have you ever freaked out about something that seemed like it was going horribly wrong, but then you realized that you actually just made a silly mistake?

That’s what happens to the CEO in this story. He was convinced that tech support had messed up his computer, but it was actually a completely different problem he could’ve solved himself if he hadn’t been so upset.

Keep reading for all the details from the perspective of the tech support worker.

CEO almost fired me on the spot

So I worked at Tech Support for a big German retailer and the CEO’s laptop needed some updates on several programs (because we weren’t allowed to push that remotely on him… his rule).

I go into his office and he was already annoyed about the fact it was going to take longer than 2 seconds.

So he said he was going on a break, i do the thing and left.

Took me 30 seconds.

Uh-oh!

I get a call from him 5 min later: ‘you messed up my computer, my screen is flashing and i can’t press anything! get in here NOW.’

Sweat pouring down my back as i took the elevator and came back in.

“What the heck did you do? I can’t do anything here without you guys messing up every tiny thing. I swear I’m getting a whole new department if this stuff happens again!”

Thankfully, it was a very easy problem to solve.

I looked, screen flashing, couldn’t even get to reboot. Panic intensifies I look over to his side of the desk and there’s a remote numpad with a folder on the enter-key.

I push the folder off the thing and couldn’t hide the grin off my face.

“This didn’t happen okay?! Don’t tell anyone downstairs”

First thing i did. Condescending jerk.

That’s funny! Talk about user error!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

One person shares a similar story.

2026 10 07 at 1.26.41 PM Tech Support Worker Updates Supervisor’s Computer, But One Silly Mistake Leaves Him Unable to Use It

Here’s some advice.

2026 10 07 at 1.26.55 PM Tech Support Worker Updates Supervisor’s Computer, But One Silly Mistake Leaves Him Unable to Use It

This sounds logical.

2026 10 07 at 1.27.14 PM Tech Support Worker Updates Supervisor’s Computer, But One Silly Mistake Leaves Him Unable to Use It

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a burned-out employee who finds a way to ease his stress with an extended daily lunch.

Another person shares a similar issue.

2026 10 07 at 1.27.54 PM Tech Support Worker Updates Supervisor’s Computer, But One Silly Mistake Leaves Him Unable to Use It

First of all, it’s annoying that the boss won’t let the tech workers automatically update his computer. But it’s even more annoying that he’s so condescending and assumes they’re messing everything up.

He could’ve fixed his own problem if he hadn’t freaked out.

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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