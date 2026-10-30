Teen Trades In His Constantly Breaking-Down Gifted Jeep, But His Family Calls Him Ungrateful For Taking The Deal

Nobody tells you that a free car can end up becoming the most expensive thing you ever own.

A teen received a used Jeep from his grandparents when he got his license, and he drove it happily for about three years.

But as the breakdowns piled up, so did the repair bills, and he decided he’d had enough. A dealership offered him $9,500, and he sold it.

His grandparents, who spent real money on the gift, were upset, and his mom wasn’t pleased either.

They seemed to think the car was meant to be kept and fixed indefinitely. He says he’s not ungrateful, only unwilling to keep paying for a car that won’t stay fixed.

Now he’s asking whether he did something wrong.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for selling a car that my grandparents bought me as a birthday gift? My grandparents got me a 2021 Jeep Compass Trailhawk for my 16th birthday, right after I got my license. It was a previous rental, they bought it in 2023, and I’ve been driving it for about three years. At first, the thing was solid. I liked it, it was reliable, and it felt good to drive.

But soon the honeymoon phase came to an abrupt end.

Then the problems started stacking up. One thing after another. Eventually, it got to the point where I was just throwing money at it, and it still wasn’t right.

So when he got an offer for it, he jumped at the chance.

The dealership offered me $9,500 for it, and I took the bag. The car was in my name, and the insurance was in my name. I didn’t even start paying the insurance myself until I turned 18, because I didn’t have a job before that.

But his family didn’t approve of this decision at all.

Now my grandparents are ticked. My mom’s not happy either. They’re acting like I was supposed to keep it forever and just keep fixing it because it was a “gift.”

Part of him understands where they’re coming from, but the other half feels resentful they’re putting him in this position.

I get why they’re mad. They dropped real money on it for me, and I know that was a big gesture. I’m not ungrateful for that. But I’m also not about to keep pouring money into a car that’s constantly breaking.

This is a tough one.

Commenters chime in with their feedback.

Apparently this specific vehicle is notorious for issues like these.

Sometimes you just have to speak to people in a language they can understand.

Maybe this car was destined to break down from the start.

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It just didn’t make sense to continue to repair something that refused to stay fixed.

This teen drove a gifted Jeep for three years, paid for the repairs and the insurance, and sold it only after the car stopped being worth the money. That sounds pretty reasonable.

A car is gifted so it can be usable, but this one clearly wasn’t. His grandparents’ hurt comes from a loving place, but at a certain point, they need to put that aside and see the facts how they are.

He honored the gift by driving it for as long as he could. All good things come to an end eventually.

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