Their Neighborhood Has A 72-Hour Street Parking Rule, But A New Neighbor Doesn’t Seem To Care

Imagine living in a neighborhood where there is public street parking, but it comes with a time limit. You’re only allowed to park there for up to 72 hours.

What would you do if a new neighbor moved into the neighborhood who owned a lot of vehicles, parked them all on the street, and planned to ignore the 72 hour parking rule?

In this story, one person is in that exact situation. She has tried talking to the neighbor about the problem, but he doesn’t seem to care at all.

Is there a better way to handle it? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

Street Parking Our city has a 72 hour limit on street parking but it’s rarely enforced. Our street is a one way side street. We’ve had a huge problem over the years with construction trucks, vans and RVs using our street as a parking lot.

As residents, we have to take photos to document these vehicles and report them. It takes about a month for the city to actually tow a vehicle because they have to prove it is truly abandoned.

One neighbor has a lot of vehicles.

A new neighbor has moved into one of the apartments on our street. They have two massive pick up trucks, four dirt bikes and a personal car. They park the bikes in individual spots instead of diagonal and leave gaps between the trucks – literally taking up almost the whole side of the block. It’s one person!

The neighbor doesn’t seem to care about the rules.

We explained the 72 hour rule and he said it’s an unfair rule because people like him don’t have garages. It’s just mind blowing how inconsiderate he is. When I spoke he instantly started talking over me too.

OP explained why the rule exists.

I was trying to explain how it’s a dense city and the rule is there to make sure residents have access to street parking for work commutes, doctors appointments, childcare, etc. I tried to explain the construction vehicle dumping and RV situations we had to deal with. Asked him if he could at least move the vehicles closer together. No response. Absolute lack of empathy in return.

OP is worried the neighbor will get revenge.

I guess I’m going to have to start reporting his vehicles. There’s just no way around it. But it’s such a pain. And he is giving major neighbor from hell potential. I just know he’ll start revving up those bikes at 12am soon. Ugh.

He really does sound like an awful neighbor. He should’ve considered the rules, the parking situation on his property and how many vehicles he has before deciding to move into that house in that neighborhood.

Let’s see how Reddit resopnded.

This person votes for reporting him.

Another person suggests talking to the other neighbors.

This is a good question.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an artist who made sure to leave the walls of her home blank and boring before moving out, even though they were covered with gorgeous murals before then.

Another person commented about the dirt bikes.

It sounds like it might be easy enough to at least get rid of the dirt bikes. I also like the idea of working with the neighbors to take the parking spots and prevent the new neighbor from parking there.

He did not make a good first impression on the neighbors, that’s for sure!

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