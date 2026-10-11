They Blasted Music at Midnight—Until He Scheduled Heavy Masonry Demos for 7:01 AM Sharp

What would you do if you were living next to really loud neighbors? Would you try to ignore the noise as much as possible, talk to them about it, or give them a taste of their own medicine?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and the noise, while annoying, doesn’t sound like it’s illegal. It’s sounds like kids playing outside and power tools.

In order to get revenge, the homeowner decided to be strategic about his home renovation project.

Keep reading for all the details.

Remodeled my home to antagonize loud neighbor better I bought a house a few years back and found out pretty quickly that I have that one loud neighbor on the street. Lots are small (6000 sqft), and so are the houses. My neighbor’s 1000 sqft house crams in 6 people and 2 dogs, so they’re constantly outside messing with something (kids screaming, dad running the circular saw for no apparent reason, dogs barking at nothing)

OP decided to make some big changes.

Cue me needing more space. We opt to gut remodel and add on, and I basically optimized everything about the process to antagonize and neutralize my neighbor: Construction starts at 7am sharp, 5, sometimes 6 days a week, and they travel along loud neighbor’s side to get to/from the job. This will continue for 5 months

The revenge continues…

Built as close to the lot line as I could, as far along the lot line as I could, for maximum shadowing. Other neighbor’s view is not changing at all New AC is the cheapest, loudest model 2 feet from the fence

Keep in mind that this story took place in 2020

So I don’t have to hear them again, the windows were purchased specifically to attenuate sound, and we’re using a special sound-dampening drywall Oh, and my state is locked down so they’re all at home with nowhere to go. Meanwhile I’m living at my parents house.

Living close to loud neighbors can be very annoying. I guess these neighbors got a taste of their own medicine.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person doesn’t think the neighbors are trying to be extra loud.

Another person believes there’s probably a good reason the dad is using the circular saw.

This person thinks talking to the neighbor could’ve been helpful.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who documented times of noise spikes and turned their neighbor into a model tenant.

Another person thinks OP is the problem neighbor.

It really doesn’t sound like the neighbors are being loud to intentionally be annoying. The issue is that the houses are close together, and when the family is outside, it’s easy to hear them. They don’t deserve revenge.

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