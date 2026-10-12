They Terrorized the RV Park While Playing the Victims—Until the Entire Lot Signed a Removal Petition

Have you ever lived in a nice, quiet neighborhood where everyone gets along, but then some awful neighbors move in and completely destroy the neighborhood?

That’s what the person who wrote this story is dealing with. She lives in an RV park, and literally everyone who lives in that RV park wants the awful neighbors out.

They’re loud. They’re dangerous. And they lie to the police, who are there a lot.

Keep reading for all the drama.

The entire park hates my neigbors I live in a 55 and over RV park. Our ex landlord let one of the resident’s son move in here to be nice. The guy moved in the same week we did. Since day 1 he’s been a nuisance.

The camper got crowded.

Fast forward a few years he meets this woman and moves her into his tiny camper, with her 2 teenagers and her 2 big dogs. The kids were prowling at night stealing out of cars. Then her boy is shipped off to his Dad. The guy recently has racked up 3 protection orders in a 2 week period.

Yikes! He sounds really dangerous.

He beat up a senior citizen neighbor and another neighbor, then terrorized this new lady bc he said she was walking on his property. He grabbed her elderly German Shepard by its collar and lifted her 3 feet in the air while screaming at the woman he was going to kill her. He married this woman he moved in and she is an opportunist. She’s a cop caller and they are both narcissists who constantly claim they are the victims. They lie and twist the truth. The cops are here at least 6 times a week.

Of course, the awful neighbors aren’t above lying to the cops.

His parents live the next street over and the judge told him he is to stay away from these 3 people by 1000 feet. He violates the order multiple times a day. They call the cops, lie to them and when the cops call them out they get nasty. Behind our RV’s is community space and these 2 claim that what’s behind their RV is their space.

This really does sound like an awful place to live.

The way my RV is situated when I look out of my living room windows I have to look at them. They blast loud music and the Mom and the daughter sing over it loudly and out of tune. Two days ago the cops are here again for him violating the PO. The guy starts crying. Then he pulls this thing where he pretends to slip so they’ll take him to the emergency room.

The cops know better.

The cop told him he’s not pulling that crap bc when he beat up the 77 year old he claimed he got hurt and was taken by ambulance to the hospital and nothing was wrong. You can’t cry and whine getting arrested bc of a storm you created. Now a bunch of us carry anytime we are outside bc of him. The owners are working on getting them out. Imo if I had nowhere to go bc I’ve acted like a man baby fool everywhere I’ve ever lived I’d do what I can to stay where I’m at. By this I mean being a nice quiet respectful neighbor.

She wants them out.

I would never have wished homelessness on anyone bc I’ve been there but these 2 deserve to be homeless. There’s a ton of other things they’ve done but we’ll be here all day. He’s done tons of stuff to me and I’ll save that for another time. I’m super petty and I don’t care who knows but I’m also very patient with waiting. I do things on the sly.

Hopefully, they can celebrate soon.

Can’t wait till the day they are out. I’m having a huge banner made up just for them. We’re all also have a big celebration after. The whole park is. Lol

I really hope the landlord can get them out. They sound like the worst neighbors possible.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a question.

Another person thinks the neighbor should be arrested.

This person compares the neighbor to a story.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighborhood kids who built a master forest fort, only to find it looted by the bigger kids on the block.

Another person hopes for the best.

It’s crazy to me that the neighbor hasn’t had to face any real consequences for his actions yet. Why hasn’t he been arrested? It sounds like he’s done some pretty bad things, and the police know he’s a liar.

I hope he gets evicted soon.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a homeowner who doesn’t care whether or not their neighbors hate their yard flamingos, because they aren’t subject to the HOA. Read Story →