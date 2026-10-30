A Coworker Told The New Supervisor What Two Employees Said About Them, And Now Everyone Is On Edge

Imagine doing your job and doing it well for quite a while, but then you get a new supervisor who likes things done differently than you have been doing them. Would you roll with it or complain?

In this story, two employees were venting about their new supervisor when another coworker overheard and told the supervisor what they said.

Now, one of the employees who was venting is wondering if it was wrong to complain about the supervisor.

Was it? Let’s read all the details.

AITA for criticising my new supervisor So my “team” at work just got a new supervisor. I haven’t heard much about her, but lately me and her have been kinda butting heads. I’m very simple, I like to work and don’t really care for the other stuff, and she’s the kind of boss that loves meetings and social stuff.

They definitely have different approaches to work.

Workwise she’s probably my complete opposite, I just get things done, and she wants everything by the book and organized.

I work best when I’m basically just left to my own devices, as I have been for the 2 years I’ve worked at my job. She, on the other hand insists on checking in almost hourly through t and has arranged some “teambuilding” stuff that I’m kind of dreading.

One of the coworkers is a snitch.

My buddy, who’s on the same team is also not very happy with this woman, and while on break we discussed what we didn’t like about her methods. Apparently one of our colleagues that really like her went to her and told her we were “undermining her authority”? She’s giving us a hard time now for “disrespecting her efforts”, despite her efforts being completely wasted on us. I’m not gonna get fired, she’s not in that position, but I don’t wanna get in trouble with the actual bosses. AITA for criticising my new supervisor?

I guess venting at work isn’t always a good idea when you’re venting about someone you work with. You never know who’s listening and who’s going to tattle.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person doesn’t think OP should’ve complained.

Another person thinks it would’ve been better to talk to the supervisor.

There is a time and a place for venting, but at work is not it.

Nobody thinks OP should’ve complained about the supervisor.

Let’s take this as a learning experience. OP learned the consequences of venting about a supervisor at work. Next time, maybe don’t complain about your boss while you’re at work.

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