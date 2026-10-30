Woman Rushes Her Stepson To The Hospital, But Her Son Wants Payment For Watching His Stepsiblings

Imagine having a blended family. If you had an emergency situation, would you consider asking the oldest child to babysit his step siblings? Would you assume he would be willing to drop everything and do this for free to help out the family, or would you expect him to want to be paid like a babysitter?

In this story, one woman was in this situation, and she and her boyfriend assumed that her teenage son would babysit for free. He assumed they’d pay him. Now, her son is really upset, and she’s not sure if she’s on the right side.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for siding with my boyfriend after he punished my son for asking for money to watch his stepsiblings? I f36 have been with my boyfriend m41 for 2 years. He has 3 kids (6,12,4) while I have a 16 year old son. The other day my 12 yo stepson fell off the stairs and injured his anckle. His dad and I had to get him to the hospital and needed someone to stay with the kids while we were there. My boyfriend told my son to skip workday and stay with and watch his stepbrothers.

They were surprised at her son’s reaction to babysitting.

When we returned, My son asked my boyfriend to pay him for “babysitting” “his kids” I admit my son doesn’t have the best relationship with his stepdad or stepsiblings but My boyfriend and I were shocked by this. My son explained that he had to skip a workday which cost him to lose money and asked my boyfriend to pay him for his time. My boyfriend scolded him harshly and told him that staying home with his stepbrothers isn’t babysitting and he deserves no money for it. plus that skipping one day of work won’t do much harm.

This punishment seems extreme.

But my son disagreed and kept arguing with my boyfriend saying his stepbrothers aren’t his responsibility. My boyfriend ended up punishing him and taking away all his electronics as well as cancelling his birthday months away. My son fought back talking about how unfair this was and asked me to get involved.

OP picked sides.

I sided with my boyfriend because I really did not appreciate how my son used this family emergency to his advantage and thought he’d get money out of helping family out. My son didn’t like where I stood in this conflict and accused me of favoring my stepkids to stay on my boyfriend’s good side while ignoring the mistreatment towards him. I cut the argument and he’s become silent eversince. even refused to eat with us or sit with us. AITA for agreeing with my boyfriend to punish my son?

First of all, it’s her boyfriend not her husband, so they’re not her stepchildren or her son’s stepbrothers. As far as her son is concerned, it is babysitting.

I don’t think her son is being unreasonable at all. He missed a day or work to babysit. That’s his perspective because that’s what happened. They can refuse to pay him, but I don’t think they should punish him.

Let’s see how Reddit responsed.

This person doesn’t think her son should be punished.

Another person wonders why OP didn’t stay home.

This person offers the son’s perspective.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

Everyone is on her son’s side.

She’s definitely not winning mother of the year. Her son is right to be upset. She needs to apologize and pay him for babysitting. She should not expect him to babysit her boyfriend’s children, and she should stop referring to them as her step children or her son’s step siblings. They’re not until her boyfriend becomes her husband.

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