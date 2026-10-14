Woman Wants Her Husband to Wear a Fanny Pack on Their Cruise, But He Won’t Budge

Are fanny packs for everyone?

No.

Are they the coolest fashion statement in the world?

Ummm, no.

But are they handy?

Absolutely!

But some folks will have nothing to do with these accessories.

The woman who wrote today’s story is at odds with her husband because he won’t wear a fanny pack on a cruise to keep all their belongings handy.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for requesting my husband to use a fanny pack on a cruise? “Sounds stupid, but let me explain. I (37f) husband (38m) are going to a cruise. It’s the first time for my husband and I in a foreign country. We have two kids. When we travelled (usually around the USA), I’m always the one who makes sure to have everything done and any personal documents are my responsibility. I always carried a fanny pack to keep passport, credit cards, etc., while my husband is the type of guy that doesn’t like purses or fanny pack since he feels is a “women thing” and not a “guy thing” even if the purses are made for men.

Come on, dude!

I can’t stand this honestly because he ended up to put things on my purse and his pants pocket looks like it’s going to explode! Since this is the first international trip, and the first time that we actually need to use our passports, I told him to buy a fanny pack or something similar so he can keep his documents. He said that he has pockets on his pants and there’s not need for that.

She’s getting pretty annoyed about this…

I explain that sometimes things in pockets can get lost and since we don’t know the country that we are going to for security it’s better to have something that is more close to him and not to reliable on this pants pockets (we are going to a tropical country so he will wear beach pants) and I explain that sometimes things beach pants does not bring pockets. He does not care and seems not to pay attention to what I’m saying…AITA?”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mother who thinks it’s the school’s job to discipline her unruly child, not hers.

And another reader shared their thoughts.

Well, they gotta work this out…

This is serious stuff, people!

This married couple are at odds with each other…over a fanny pack!