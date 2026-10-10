Woman’s Sister Finally Moved Out, But Her Constant Calls To Their Parents Haven’t Stopped

As someone who likes to talk to his parents on the phone on a semi-regular basis, I totally get it.

I enjoy talking to them and I want to keep in touch and all that good stuff.

But too much is just too much!

And there has to be some kind of separation, right?

I sure think so!

But this woman’s sister clearly just doesn’t get it.

Check out why she’s so frustrated with her sister’s constant phone calls.

AITA for refusing to answer my sister’s call during meals? “I (20F) have an older sister (23F). She moved out of our family home about a year ago. She got a boyfriend (30M) and ended up moving into his apartment. She lives in a city less than an hour drive away and spends at least one weekend per month in our house. My problem is that my sister calls my parents ALL THE TIME, I mean multiple times a day, every day. I almost feel like she’s taking up more space in my house than when she was living here?

Yikes…

She had issues with her job after she moved out and would constantly call to cry, I get that she needed her family but like what is her boyfriend for? Why should we be the one to reassure her 24/7 when she is living with him? I thought that since her situation got better and she has another person to confide in she would at least reduce how often she calls us, but no, even now that she has another job and everything is seemingly well (she got engaged, went on a vacation, adopted a kitten, etc.).

She sounds pretty darn needy!

What really bothers me is the time at which she calls us. She always does during meals or right before them which makes us either eat dinner around 9-10 pm or just not talk at all while we eat because she is the only one speaking. My mom got mad about it too so now it is often just my dad responding to her, he puts her on speaker phone and my mom and I can just no longer talk because if we do my sister will start complaining that she can hear us “having a parallel conversation”. She does the same thing during lunch when she’s at work, she spends her lunch break on the phone with my dad, sometimes my mom. Sometimes she also calls during the night to talk about trivial things because her boyfriend is asleep so she can’t talk to him about it.

Back off!

I confronted her about it a few weeks ago, I told her it would be nice if she could start calling our parents outside of the typical time we eat at. She laughed and told me she does it on purpose so she can “chat with dad while he eats”. I reiterated that it was bothering us but she shrugged me off and it has been the same ever since. (Plus, it is kinda hypocritical because when my dad calls her and she is eating she hangs up saying “I’ll call you back when I’m done”). So when my dad isn’t here my mom and I started ignoring her calls if we were eating. But yesterday she called again while we were eating, my dad told me to pick up (I’m the one who answers the phone during meals because it’s a rule in my house that my parents don’t get up while they’re eating).

Nope!

I made sure that it was actually her calling and decided to not pick up the phone, but it stopped ringing before I could give it to my dad. He got extremely mad so I complained again of how often she interrupts our meals; he then told me I was childish and a jerk (plus added that I should be ashamed of not wanting to “spend time with my sister” since she could pass away any day). AITA for what I did/how I feel? I am just tired of not even being able to enjoy my meals with the parents that are ALSO mine.”

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This person had a lot to say.

Another individual said they all SUCK.

This reader weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mother who thinks it’s the school’s job to discipline her unruly child, not hers.

And another person spoke up.

This is pretty annoying, don’t you think?

You can say that again!

Her sister sounds like a total nightmare!