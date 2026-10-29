Young Woman Feels Betrayed After Her Friend Shares Her Private Problems, But Her Friend Insists She Did Nothing Wrong

It’s hard to keep opening up to someone once you know they’re passing everything along.

One woman found that out after learning her friend had been telling someone else about her personal problems.

She’d trusted this friend with things she’d never told anyone before, so finding out they weren’t private really hurt.

But when she brought it up, her friend said she tells this other person everything and didn’t see the problem.

Now, rather than apologize, her friend is mad that she expected her to keep it to herself.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA my friend told someone about my problems and is mad at me for being hurt This friend had been my safe space who I would tell everything to, and I just found out she has been telling someone else. The things I’ve told her are things I have told no one else before, and she knew that but still told someone else. I feel like she has betrayed my trust, and I am extremely hurt, but she thinks she did nothing wrong, though, because she tells the other person everything.

Unfortunately, the whole thing has left her feeling pretty exposed.

I don’t really see how my problems are something that she needs to tell them, though. And she is mostly mad because I thought she wouldn’t tell this person, even though she tells them everything. I just didn’t think I applied to it. It’s not like I haven’t met them before, but I’ve maybe talked to them a maximum of 20 times, and I’m not comfortable with them to that point, at least. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why she feels so betrayed, but most people do have a hard time keeping secrets.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about this whole situation.

According to this comment, it’s understandable that she wouldn’t trust her friend anymore.

Yet another person who doesn’t blame her for not trusting the friend anymore.

For this reader, it depends on if she asked her not to share it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

That’s a really good point.

She has every right to feel hurt by this.

It’s fair enough that her friend may tell this other person everything, but that doesn’t mean her private problems should be part of it.

She should make it clear that she needs those conversations to stay between them.

And if her friend still can’t understand that, she’s better off saving the personal stuff for someone she can trust.

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