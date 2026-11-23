A Woman Thinks “Jell-O Shot Cups” Might Get A Few Looks At Her Son’s Daycare, So She Suggests Saying “Ramekins” And Her Mom Tells Her She Was Rude

Even when you know someone well, you never really know what’s going to offend them.

For one daughter, it happened while she and her mom were talking about a Thanksgiving event at her son’s daycare.

Her mom was bringing a veggie tray and said she’d give each kid a little ranch in what she called “Jell-O shot cups.”

The daughter laughed at the thought of her mom saying that at daycare and suggested calling them ramekins instead.

Well, her mom started explaining why she wouldn’t call them ramekins, and the daughter got the feeling she’d upset her. So she asked if she’d been rude.

Read on to see how her mom answered.

AITA for telling my mom to use the word “ramekin” instead of “Jell-O shot cup” for a children’s daycare event? My mom and I were just talking about her plans for my son’s Thanksgiving event at daycare. She’s bringing a veggie tray, and she mentioned that she was going to bring “Jell-O shot cups” for the ranch dressing so the kids could dip their veggies without getting ranch all over their plates. I laughed a little because I thought it was funny to imagine how the staff might react in a fairly conservative suburban Texas community. I asked, “You mean ramekins?” She pushed back a little, saying ramekins couldn’t be made of paper or something like that. I don’t remember exactly how she defined them.

The whole thing has left her feeling sorta down.

Her response made me ask if she thought I’d been rude for suggesting a different word. She just said, “Yeah,” and that was kind of it. I’m pretty down about it because I feel like I can’t say anything to my family without being told I’m rude in some way. I struggle to communicate with them, but I thought I had a good reason for suggesting what I believed was the correct term. AITA?

Yikes! Generally, most people don’t like being corrected like that.

Let’s take a look at what the folks over at Reddit think about it.

This person thinks it should be made simpler.

This person points out that they are not ramekins anyway.

Bingo!

This is such a good point.

Really, this whole thing boils down to respect.

How would she feel if someone laughed and corrected her like that?

Probably not great, so she should apologize to her mom and think twice before doing it again.

Oh, and if she’s going to correct someone next time, she should at least make sure she’s right. Those are condiment cups not ramekins.