A Neighbor DEMANDED Heavy Equipment Drive Across His Lawn for a Pool Build—and Was Shut Down Cold when He Said No

Imagine wanting to add a pool to your backyard, but the construction company doesn’t have enough room to get the machinery they need to use to your backyard unless they partially drive on your next door neighbor’s property. What would you do if the neighbor refused to grant you access to their property?

In this story, we hear about this exact situation from the next door neighbor’s perspective.

Keep reading to find out why they’re hesitant to agree to the neighbor’s request.

AITAH, for refusing to sign my neighbors “Use of Yard” waiver? Last Thursday, my neighbors approached my wife regarding a Use of Yard waiver since they don’t have the clearance to move excavators and bobcats to their backyard to build a pool. The waiver states they need 10ft of clearance (4ft would be into our yard based on my measurements) and they would repair the grass to its original state. I have an irrigation system and internet lines which run beneath the area which would be used. The neighbors were leaving for FL and asked for a 48 hour turnaround.

They’re hesitant to sign.

I spoke to the pool company on Friday and the PM said they need 10-12ft and they need the waiver because there is a good chance the ground will be totally torn up. It was my wife’s 30th birthday this weekend so this situation was not top of mind but my neighbor knocks on the door Saturday afternoon asking for a response. I kindly explain I am not comfortable signing the current waiver given the typos, lack of notarization, and ambiguities regarding repairs. He takes it personally and storms out of the house complaining about how much money he is going to lose.

It’s not over.

Today, the project manager from the pool company knocks on our door asking what they can do to resolve this. I told him I really don’t want my yard torn up but at minimum a new waiver needs drafted and I would consider it. He then says we have an electrical easement which runs 1.5ft into our yard in the exact spot he wants to use and would just call for access. I check my plat design and deed to see there is NOT any easement running thru the area they need. He leaves and the situation is still up in the air.

The neighbor wanting to install a pool is not OP’s problem. If they can’t fit the equipment through, again, that’s not OP’s problem. He has every right to say no.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

It’s definitely not an emergency situation.

This person has a question.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who takes advantage of an inexhaustive HOA-approved plant list.

Here’s a suggestion to talk to a lawyer.

This person would never agree to grant the neighbor access.

Lying really isn’t a good look. I would be hesitant to ever agree to grant the neighbor access. It’s not OP’s problem if the neighbor’s pool installation project costs more if he says “no.”

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