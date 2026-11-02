A Woman Welcomed Her New Neighbors After the Old Ones Left—Only to Realize the New Ones Are Just as Toxic as the Last Set

Peaceful neighbors can make a huge difference in everyday life.

In this story, a woman had barely three weeks with her new neighbors before their behavior became a problem.

They screamed at each other, slammed doors, and spent the day smoking pot until the smell reached her home.

What’s worse is that they don’t mow their lawn and leave dog crap everywhere.

Sheesh! Can you imagine how it’s like to live with these difficult neighbors? Check out the full details below.

New duplex neighbors moved in… I can’t believe they are identical to the old NFH… Old NFH moved out in late July. New NFH has moved in. We are at about week 3. I was startled out of a sound sleep this morning. They were screaming at each other and slamming doors. This was followed by an all-day pot smoke marathon.

This woman had a visitor who knocked on the neighbor’s door.

We then had a visitor stop by unexpectedly and knock on the wrong door. They kept screaming at him through their screen door while my husband was outside with him. “What do you want? Hellooooo???”

His oldest son noticed how the smell of pot had spread throughout the house.

Our oldest son came over for dinner tonight, and as soon as he walked into our place, he was shocked at the pot smoke. He walked in and said, “Are you kidding me? It reeks in here!” Yes, my asthma is well aware. Oh, and my youngest son has mowed the combined front lawns forever. The people who have lived on the other side just don’t.

She felt frustrated of having a difficult neighbor once again.

This time, he stepped in dog crap while mowing their front yard, and yes, they have a dog. I have seen no evidence of a lawnmower, though. They have not mowed the side or back yards. Here we go again.

Uh oh! It sounds like OP barely got a break before another round of neighbor troubles began.

Anybody would really be frustrated with the constant screaming and pot smoke from next door.

But leaving dog crap in a yard someone else mows is just inconsiderate.

Hopefully, the new neighbors settle down before the whole street gets dragged into the drama.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who is told their fence doesn’t meet community guidelines, but then they find a way around those guidelines in their own handbook.

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Finally, here’s another idea.

New neighbors, same old headaches. Ugh!

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