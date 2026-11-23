Dog Attacks Man Working At A Park, But His Boss Thinks What He Said To The Dog Owner Was Inappropriate

Thankfully, I have never been attacked by a dog. If I had, I may not love them nearly as much as I do.

The person in this story was doing his job at a local park when a dog attacked him.

Yikes!

Obviously, he was really upset about it; however, his boss thinks he shouldn’t have said what he said to the dog owner.

Did he overreact? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for telling a man to leave the park? I (18 male) work in The Parks & Rec. department for my city. I’ve been working here for most of the summer, and I mostly get put on string trimming duty. One Thursday I was out one of the largest & bussiest parks in the city, and it’s a regular thing at this park that people let dogs roam around off leash, which I will say is breaks STATE LAW, “All pets must be kept on a leash” As I went back to the company truck to get some water, I sat down on a bench to catch my breath, when a name dog took a liking to the trimmer, when I reached for it the dog lunged for my arm.

At least the dog owner apologized.

After I managed to make the dog let go, I yelled at the man “CONTROLL YOUR FREAKING DOG! BEFORE IT BITES ANOTHER!”. The man began apologizing profusely and begged not to sue. I told “You can either leave the park, or I’ll call the cops”

He’s wondering if he actually messed up.

He left and I called my boss.

He took me to local clinic who said I was fine. I told my boss what I said I was out of line to say that as it’s not my place cause I’m only a part time employee, but he does understand why I said what i said. I am fine apart from a few arm scars. But I half to ask am I a jerk?

He should not have said what he said, but he was also freaked out because a dog was attacking him. I think his reaction was reasonable under the circumstances.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks yelling at the dog owner was the right thing to do.

Another person thinks he should call the police.

This person tells him to contact HR.

Everyone seems to think his reaction was justified.

The boss is underreacting. This is a dog attacking an employee. Yikes! It’s reasonable for him to yell at the dog owner. He really should contact the police and HR.