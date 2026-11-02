Her Coworker Who Is Dating Her Best Friend Has Diabetes But Refuses To Take Better Care Of His Diet, So She Wants To Call Him Out On It

Watching someone you care about make decisions that could seriously affect their health can be frightening, especially when those choices also impact the people closest to them.

One woman is growing increasingly concerned about her longtime friend and coworker, who has type 1 diabetes but prefers to eat whatever he wants… especially because he’s dating her best friend.

Should she say something?COWORK

Check out the full story below.

WIBTA if I told my friend not managing his diabetes is selfish? Hi. Before I get into this I wanna make it clear that I don’t really want criticisms about my friend and his choices. I’m strictly concerned about whether reacting in this manner would be unfair to him. My (28f) friend/coworker (32m) of four years has type 1 diabetes. The whole time I’ve known him, he’s maintained that he would rather live a short, happy and eat what he wants and take more insulin instead of making himself miserable by avoiding the things he loves.

But some things changed.

When he first told me this years ago, I shrugged it off because it’s his life and his illness and I guess it sort of made sense. Now, he’s been dating my best friend (26nb) for about a year and a half and he’s starting to reap what he sowed. He’s gone temporarily blind (potentially not temporary) and is having to have those vein treatments in his legs (iykyk it’s scary to me). I want to tell him that continuing to manage his diabetes like this is selfish. Not just because my best friend is having to take care of him somewhat, but because they have some severe grief trauma.

She wants to know if it would be a bad move.

They spend every day terrified their loved ones are gonna die and one of the most important people in their life may be ambling for an early grave. They are beside themself, and they’re worried a conversation about changing his eating habits will not go over well. I think I might would be the ******* for getting involved, but also because even though I’m worried about my diabetic friend, I’m clearly more concerned with my best friend and may be acting overprotective. Also I work in an office, not a hospital. Who am I to tell anyone how to manage their health? WIBTA?

Maybe don’t call him selfish, but I personally think calling people out about their health should be normalized, but I know this is a controversial opinion.

What did Reddit think?

Yikes.

Something to consider.

Someone shares their experience.

Another reader chimes in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post customer wants a refund for his faulty brakes, but an inspection finds the brakes aren’t the issue.

Yikes.

Type 1 diabetes management is more complicated than simply avoiding favorite foods or taking more insulin, and the poster acknowledges that she isn’t a medical professional.

Having said that, expressing concern for a friend’s health is not a crime.

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