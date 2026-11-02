Late-Night Noise Rattles His Bed. He’s Reported It, Nothing Has Changed, and He Has 18 Months Left on His Lease

It’s hard to be considerate of your neighbors when it feels like they won’t do the same for you.

That’s how one man feels after losing sleep to stomping and slamming doors in the apartments around him.

He understands that apartment living comes with noise, but when it’s one in the morning and a slamming door rattles his bed, getting back to sleep isn’t easy.

So he’s tried blocking it out with a fan and reporting it to management, but he’s still barely sleeping.

Now, with another year and a half on his lease, he’s wondering if he should keep complaining or if there’s something else he can do.

Read on to see what you think he should do.

Stomping and slamming The people below me stomp and slam doors, same with the people next to me. I understand it’s normal, but when I’m trying to sleep at 1 a.m., all I hear is stomping. Or my whole bed gets rattled by their slamming. I’ve reported them and will continue to do so, especially because my complex has quiet hours.

There’s too much time on his lease to keep dealing with this.

I have to be up early, I’m in bed by 11, and I walk on my tiptoes and ensure I’m not slamming anything. I don’t get how people can be so disrespectful. Along with the slamming, they are cooking at 1 a.m. as well. I barely sleep at night because of the constant noise and how anxious it gets me. I don’t care about their noise during the day, but I don’t understand how hard it is to have common respect for others during the nighttime. I have another year and a half on my lease, and I don’t want to keep bothering management. However, my friend’s apartment in the same complex is way quieter. None of my other friends complain about hearing noise.

At this point, he’s done all he can to drown out the noise.

I sleep with a box fan, my roommate has brown noise, and it still doesn’t block it out. I’m just asking for like 9 hours of silence, so I don’t understand how hard it is. I get that half of it is on the apartment’s structure. However, if I can be a good neighbor, I don’t understand how they can’t. Basically, just asking: Should I keep complaining to management? Like, I have video proof.

Eek! That’s such an unfortunate situation.

Let’s see what advice the fine folks over at Reddit have for him.

This is all so true.

That would be a good way to get them back.

According to this reader, he needs to move.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

That’s a really good point.

Few things in life are worse than losing sleep every night.

But! People have different schedules, and just because they’re walking around and cooking late doesn’t mean they’re trying to be inconsiderate.

He can keep reporting the slamming during quiet hours, but if the building carries every sound, management may not be able to do much.

Since his friend’s apartment is quieter, asking about switching units might be his best option if he wants to stay in the complex. Otherwise, he may have to move to a whole new place.

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