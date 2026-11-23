Man Is Scared For His Family’s Safety Because Neighbors Speed Down The Street, So He Confronted One Of The Neighbors

Imagine living in a nice, quiet residential neighborhood. It’s great except for one thing. Several neighbors speed down the street. This makes it pretty dangerous for anyone going for a walk or for kids and dogs playing outside.

If you were in that situation, what would you do to protect your family?

In this story, one man decided to confront one of the neighbors about the speeding problem.

He was pretty angry and emotional. Now, he’s wondering if it was wrong to confront the neighbor.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for confronting someone in my neighborhood who routinely speeds around a corner where kids live going at least 45 in a 25? There is a guy in the neighborhood I live in who has some really nice (and really fast) cars. They are objectively awesome. However, we live in a residential area where kids are always playing, and pedestrians routinely walking on the sidewalks and crossing the road and this guy always is gunning his engine, breaking the speed limit of 25 by a large margin around a blind curve, and gunning his engine at a deafening level to boot.

OP wants the speeding to stop.

The city won’t put in speed limiting measures because it is a route that emergency vehicles commonly use. I’ve also tried reporting speeding multiple times to the city about this area as it is not only him (but lots of people) who speed in this area and I feel it is completely unsafe, but to no avail. We’ll occasionally see a police officer patrolling, but then nothing ever comes of it with regard to the speed. I’ve put signs up in my yard, placed signage on my car, and tried to do everything in my power to curb the speeding.

He’s had enough!

Today I was at my wit’s end. I have a 4 month old and a small dog, and we were crossing the street to go for a walk, and not 3 seconds later this guy comes tearing around the corner again well in excess of 25 mph and proceeds to gun it down the rest of the street. If he had been there a few seconds earlier he would’ve slammed into me and my family. I was really angry and I knew where he lived (as I’d seen this happen many times before) so on my walk I stood outside the sidewalk and took a photo of his license plate until he came outside. I started yelling at him that I’d had it with the speeding and that he could’ve killed my baby.

Let’s see how the neighbor reacted.

He got really defensive and yelled back at me that people speed by his house all the time too. I said I’m not okay with that either and I’m scared for my kid, and that he has kids too, and I asked if he’d want people flying down his street with them around too. My wife got upset and told me to leave, so I left after he kept telling me to gtfo. I probably could’ve approached it more diplomatically, but I was fed up and worried for my kid’s safety.

I don’t think it was wrong to confront the neighbor, but I’m also not sure it’ll help anything.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This is a good suggestion.

Here’s another good suggestion.

This person thinks the neighbor clearly knows he’s in the wrong.

Another person shares what they’d do.

Speeding in a residential neighborhood really is dangerous. It’s too bad the police don’t seem to care. Maybe recording the driver would help. Maybe evidence would make a difference. If not, a speed bump might help.