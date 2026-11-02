Their Neighbors Have A Legal Easement Through Their Property, But He Is Abusing It By Driving Dangerously And Playing Loud Music, So They Are Going To Put Up A Privacy Fence, Which Will Only Upset The Neighbor

It seems like some people live to aggravate others, and no matter what you do, you can’t make them happy.

That is the case in this story where a neighbor has a legal easement through their property, but rather than using it normally, they drive through it loudly and dangerously.

Since they have not stopped after multiple friendly requests, this family is going to put up a privacy fence to separate that easement from the rest of their yard even though they know it will infuriate the neighbors.

Read through the full story below and see if you think they are doing the right thing.

Neighbors are livid and acting out about fence This issue spans a year and a half. I’d prefer to not move since we fixed up this house so it’s 100% updated.

Let’s see what the issue is.

My question is, I know that I can’t stop people from acting ridiculous, but what can we do aside from blocking our neighbors out to force them into compliance/ get them to leave us alone? For context, we have an easement on our land that allows a neighbor to access their landlocked property. We have a survey, we haven’t done anything against the deed, I’ve had 3 lawyers review all docs to ensure I’m not going insane and in the right.

They are asking for way more than they are entitled to.

The township also noted we are within their ordinances and have done nothing wrong – even their solicitor reviewed everything and confirmed we are within our rights. We owe them access – they want unrestricted access and extending their use of our property as staging, parking, etc. IN MY FRONT YARD. Nothing in the deed indicates that is within their rights.

The neighbors are really abusing their rights here.

I have a timeline, cameras, downloaded clips and police reports to corroborate all of their behavior and the slow progression of changes. We really tried to give them a chance to do better. We were honest about our concerns. The neighbor has a high volume of traffic – fine. However, they travel down this gravel driveway at a speed that tosses gravel into our yard and kicks up dust.

Why would they want to do this?

We have small kids. Before just fencing we talked to them – give them a chance to know what’s going on and work together so it works for everyone. Immediately didn’t care. Immediately started spinning tire to kick up rocks and speeding because they knew we were worried. The neighbors AND their guests all do this. They also turn up their music at the top of the driveway at night and sit just to wake us up.

It is sad that they have to avoid using their own yard.

They turn it down pulling out onto the road. I have cameras and videos of everything – police didn’t help much there but did finally help with spinning tire because it happens around my 2 year old. We spoke to them 4 times. They never ceased. We never escalated our behavior, only began avoiding the yard and them as best as possible.

He has to take the safety of his child seriously.

After months of being patient and slowly adding additional safety measures, we ended up installing a simple field fence to keep our son off the driveway and across the area of our yard they were using for parking. They were meeting up with people at night (think 11-2) and waking us up. Either way, I don’t want strangers on my yard for any reason at any time.

It is hard to understand how anyone would act like this.

This lady also goes to other neighbors to try to get them to go against us. The township has had to tell them all multiple times we didn’t do anything wrong, get a lawyer if you’re mad, and that they can’t do anything to help them. They aren’t happy despite never having access removed. They and their guests continue to speed and spin tire, play loud music, and will give us the finger in front of our kids.

It is nuts that they would be upset about a privacy fence.

I know the kids don’t get it yet, but I choose what’s ok for them. We are going to privacy fence the entire way up to block them, since they are triggered by the sight of us. We are allowed to do this and will go to the township to ensure our plan meets ordinances to be 100% on that side. They will 100% be mad about a privacy fence – at least we can use more of our yard and get to our cars without them seeing us.

How can anyone be this cruel to their neighbors? Assuming there are no additional problems that weren’t listed here, which of course is a big assumption, it is just awful.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

A good privacy fence is invaluable.

This commenter thinks that building the fence is the right move.

Here is someone who had something similar happen to them.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who takes advantage of an inexhaustive HOA-approved plant list.

It is awful how some neighbors will act.

This commenter has a great idea.

A good fence can go a long way to deal with annoying neighbors. In a case like this, the fence will also help to keep this family safe.

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