Two Homeowners Have Amazing Views From Their Backyards, But They Don’t Want Strangers Trespassing

Imagine owning a home on a hill with an amazing view. Would it bother you if neighbors and strangers trespassed on your property to enjoy the view?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he is really annoyed by the strangers trespassing on his property. He’s not sure how to get the point across that this is not public property. Signs aren’t working.

I can completely understand why he is upset. Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for not wanting people to traipse through our backyard to look at the view? We live in a community (250 homes) and our home and one other are on top of a hill with amazing views. We are on a cul-de-sac so to see the views you either need to be in one of our homes or in the shallow backyards. There are no fences (we can’t build one) but it is very obvious that it’s not open for the public. Also, the edge of our backyards drop off very steeply into a rocky decline which is dangerous.

This sounds really nice for the homeowners.

We both have screened-in porches that go the entire length of the back side of our homes. They are totally private unless someone is in the backyard so it’s nice to relax outside after a shower. Our next door neighbors and us are very private people. We don’t want random strangers wandering around our backyards. They have put up two signs along the long driveway, one is a small stop sign below the community-installed sign that says ”Private Driveway” and the other says “These premises are under video surveillance 24/7” as we both have Ring doorbells and security cameras. We hoped this would be a deterrent.

The signs aren’t working.

People still drive or walk up and come on back to look at the view. Sometimes I have been caught in just a towel after a shower or sunbathing. When we ask their answer is always “we’re just looking at the view”.

Yesterday a guy and his kid came up and I was mad. I asked if he lived here and he said his dad did and then I asked if he had seen the signs along the driveway and he said he was leaving.

He mentioned the signs.

I said “the signs are there for a reason“ And his kid asked him if they were in trouble and the dad said something like “some people don’t like to share”. I have told the people I’ve met here that if they ever do want to look at the view to just call me and ask, I have no problem with that, I just want a heads up. AITA? Also, does anyone have any recommendations for things to do to deter the looky-loos?

The view sounds amazing, but it would be annoying having strangers trespass on your property.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person has a comeback ready.

Another person wonders if the police can help.

This person thinks he needs some kind of fence.

Another person has some suggestions.

If the police can’t or won’t help, then they need to find something more effective than signs to keep strangers off their property. A fence of any sort at all would be at least somewhat effective. I like the idea of a hedge too. Motion activated sprinklers maybe? Literally anything.

Just because a house has a view doesn’t make it public property.