Woman’s Sister Wants The Family To Pay For An Expensive Memorial For Their Mother Right Away, But She Thinks They Should Wait

When a parent dies, everything is extremely emotional, especially at first. It can be hard to make rational decisions, even though many need to be made in preparation for the funeral.

What would you do if your mother passed away, and she had two life insurance policies so one could cover final expenses and the other would leave something behind for her children, but your sister wanted everyone to use a portion of their inheritance to contribute to an elaborate monument?

That is what is happening in this story, and she wants to get through the funeral and some time before making any decisions, but she also doesn’t want to cause conflict with her sister.

Personally, I think she is handling the situation right, and she needs to gently push back on her sister’s desires. Read through the full story and see if you agree.

AITA for not wanting to spend a large portion of my mom’s life insurance money on an elaborate headstone? My mom recently passed away, and my siblings and I are making the funeral arrangements.

It is a real blessing when parents have their final wishes planned out and paid for.

We haven’t even had the funeral yet, so emotions are high. Mom had two life insurance policies. From conversations with her over the years, one was intended for her funeral/final expenses, while the other was meant to leave something behind for people she cared about.

It is nice that they are all in agreement so far.

The second policy is divided equally between me, my brother, my sister, and my ex-wife. That may sound unusual, but my ex-wife was Mom’s best friend, and Mom considered her a bonus daughter. I have no problem with this. It was Mom’s money and her decision. The first policy won’t cover everything. We all know that and agree that some money from the second policy will need to cover the shortfall. That’s not the disagreement.

Coming to an agreement on these types of things can be hard.

The issue is additional expenses. My sister wants to quickly choose a fairly grand monument/headstone. I actually like the one she showed us. It includes a bench where family can sit and visit, and I understand wanting something special for Mom. My concern is the cost and timing.

This is a much more practical option.

We haven’t even had the funeral. Why make an expensive, permanent decision immediately? I’d rather cover Mom’s necessary final expenses, get through the funeral, then decide together what kind of monument and what we’re comfortable spending.

Monuments can be beautiful without costing a huge amount of money.

I’m not suggesting a cheap marker so we can pocket more money. I want something beautiful for Mom. I just don’t think beautiful means spending thousands on an elaborate monument when she specifically created another policy to leave something to four people.

This could be true, but you can’t prove intent.

There’s also an uncomfortable complication. My sister has never been happy Mom included my ex-wife. She’s previously asked my brother and me whether we think my ex-wife should receive anything, and she’s given Mom grief about their relationship over the years. I worry this may be influencing her willingness to spend more of the second policy. Part of me wonders whether she’d rather see the money spent than have my ex-wife receive an equal share.

The big question is what their mother would have wanted, and given that she had a life insurance policy for final expenses, it seems she wanted something more modest.

To be fair, my sister has NEVER actually said that. It’s my interpretation of her behavior. I could be wrong. That’s why I’m trying to focus on Mom’s wishes rather than accuse my sister of having motives I can’t prove. My brother-in-law has been reasonable. He acknowledged everything is moving quickly and emotions can influence decisions. He’s open to a nice but less expensive headstone and asked what we think Mom would have wanted.

This is a very reasonable position.

My position is simple: we’ve agreed to cover the legitimate expenses the first policy doesn’t cover. Beyond that, let’s slow down. If we later agree on an expensive monument, fine. I just don’t think we need to decide while we’re grieving and before we’ve even buried her.

Now is a bad time to have these discussions.

I hate discussing money after losing Mom, but she deliberately bought these policies and chose the beneficiaries. I think respecting her choices is also part of respecting her. AITA?

Each person can choose whether or not they want to go in on an expensive monument on their own. If the sister wants to rush into the purchase, let her pay for it.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about the situation.

An elaborate headstone is a lot of money.

Here is a commenter who has gone through this themselves.

The insurance company won’t pay people out immediately.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about two kids trying to earn money by mowing grass, and decide to solve their gas issue by stealing some of dad’s.

This commenter says that Mom made her wishes clear.

Apparently you can’t put a headstone in until a year after the burial.

Pausing any decisions during such an emotional time is the best option here. Unfortunately, those very emotions may make it hard.

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