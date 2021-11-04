Nov 4, 2021
Best of the Worst: These are the Crappiest Designs According to Reddit
On reddit there’s a subreddit for everything. And with over 2.67 million subscribers, /r/CrappyDesign is a popular one, in all of its comic sans glory.
Below will find a list of some of the most upvoted ‘crappy designs’ on the subreddit, a “best of the worst” if you will. These are in no particular order. Be sure to check out the subreddit for thousands of more examples!
1. This $699 USD Apple Mac Pro Wheels Kit With No Locks
Video via NeoNejd on reddit
2. This packaging for bananas
Photograph via KoldunMaster on reddit
3. His Grandparents’ Carpeted Bathroom
Photograph via Iamwallpaper on reddit
4. Every Single Front Door at this University Dorm
Video via chillichipsncheese on reddit
5. These Stairs of Doom
Photograph via Dis-Man-8 on reddit
6. The Packaging on This Cheese
Photograph via naklsa444 on reddit
7. Where All the Hallways at this High School Intersect
Photograph via LuigiSaysKachow on reddit
8. Cheers!
Photograph via CosmeBuzzanito on reddit
