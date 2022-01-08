8 Interesting Facts About Money That Are Worth The Read
Is money the root of all evil?
Maybe…but one time I found $20 in my coat at the beginning of winter, and that was pretty awesome.
Money brings you facts and buys me food – but it can also totally make things weird.
Here are 8 crazy facts related to money. Take a look!
1. Yeah, Coco was a complete POS.
Nobody should ever look up to this b**ch.
I mean, I guess it worked for Chanel, but it turned out abysmally for a whole lot of others involved.
2. In case you’re a pimp and you’re in need of money.
It’s honestly a genius idea.
That’s…actually pretty clever.
3. Ouch. That’s GOTTA hurt.
Can you imagine handing over ALL of it?
Well that just seems unwise!
Nick Cage and Bridget Fonda did everything right, and even they didn’t get to keep it:
4. Frano is a really nice guy.
I would have kept some of it though. At least a little.
5. Privilege Makes People Worse
Is this any surprise?
Here’s that psychologist, Paul Piff, talking about the science of greed.
6. That’s a load of dough!
What would you do with that much money?
Reminds me of a posthumous teaching from the prophet Biggie Smalls:
7. That is so dumb.
You know, a lot of people actually rent these cars to seem rich, right?
Oops…
8. A fitting end.
Nobody gets out alive.
Which one of these facts did you like the best?
Let us know in the comments!
Categories: HISTORY, LISTS
Tags: · business, fact, facts, facts about money, finances, money, money facts, top
Comments