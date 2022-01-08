Jan 20, 2022

8 Interesting Facts About Money That Are Worth The Read

Screen Shot 2022 01 20 at 1.17.13 AM 8 Interesting Facts About Money That Are Worth The Read

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Is money the root of all evil?

Maybe…but one time I found $20 in my coat at the beginning of winter, and that was pretty awesome.

Money brings you facts and buys me food – but it can also totally make things weird.

Here are 8 crazy facts related to money. Take a look!

1. Yeah, Coco was a complete POS.

Nobody should ever look up to this b**ch.

f 1 8 Interesting Facts About Money That Are Worth The Read

Photo Credit: DYK

Source

I mean, I guess it worked for Chanel, but it turned out abysmally for a whole lot of others involved.

2. In case you’re a pimp and you’re in need of money.

It’s honestly a genius idea.

g 1 8 Interesting Facts About Money That Are Worth The Read

Photo Credit: DYK

Source

That’s…actually pretty clever.

3. Ouch. That’s GOTTA hurt.

Can you imagine handing over ALL of it?

h 1 8 Interesting Facts About Money That Are Worth The Read

Photo Credit: DYK

Source

Well that just seems unwise!

Nick Cage and Bridget Fonda did everything right, and even they didn’t get to keep it:

i 1 8 Interesting Facts About Money That Are Worth The Read

Photo Credit: Tri-Star Pictures

4. Frano is a really nice guy.

I would have kept some of it though. At least a little.

j 1 8 Interesting Facts About Money That Are Worth The Read

Photo Credit: DYK

Source

5. Privilege Makes People Worse

Is this any surprise?

a 2 8 Interesting Facts About Money That Are Worth The Read

Photo Credit: DYK

Source

Here’s that psychologist, Paul Piff, talking about the science of greed.

6. That’s a load of dough!

What would you do with that much money?

b 8 Interesting Facts About Money That Are Worth The Read

Photo Credit: DYK

Source

Reminds me of a posthumous teaching from the prophet Biggie Smalls:

c 5 8 Interesting Facts About Money That Are Worth The Read

Photo Credit: Amazon

7. That is so dumb.

You know, a lot of people actually rent these cars to seem rich, right?

d 1 8 Interesting Facts About Money That Are Worth The Read

Photo Credit: DYK

Source

Oops…

8. A fitting end.

Nobody gets out alive.

e 1 8 Interesting Facts About Money That Are Worth The Read

Photo Credit: DYK

Source

Which one of these facts did you like the best?

Let us know in the comments!

twistedsifter on facebook 8 Interesting Facts About Money That Are Worth The Read

Categories: HISTORY, LISTS
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Comments

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter