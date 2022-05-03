May 3, 2022

Leadership Expert Talks About How to Take Paid Time Off the Right Way

Leadership expert Selena Rezvani offered up advice about the best way to spend the paid time off (PTO) from your job.

In the first video, Rezvani says she previously used her PTO the wrong way. She says you should always use your time off and that you should keep it simple when you talk to your manager about using it instead of trying to justify it. She added that you shouldn’t wait to use it for ideal conditions.

@selenarezvani My best tips for using your PTO at work.⏰ #paidtimeoff#pto#corporatetips#corporateadvice#careeradvice#careertok#corporatelife#corporateamerica ♬ BORN FOR THIS – Foxxi

In the next video, Rezvani addressed some questions that people had about using PTO after her previous video became so popular.

@selenarezvani Tips to help you communicate & set boundaries when taking time off. #pto#paidtimeoff#takingtimeoff#corporatelife#corporatetips#corporateadvice ♬ Lazy Sunday – Official Sound Studio

This person had a good idea of how PTO could be used.

Screen Shot 2022 04 19 at 2.00.39 PM Leadership Expert Talks About How to Take Paid Time Off the Right Way

And another viewer said PTO shouldn’t have to be approved by managers.

Screen Shot 2022 04 19 at 2.00.56 PM Leadership Expert Talks About How to Take Paid Time Off the Right Way

This TikTokker says they tell their boss when they take their PTO, they don’t ask.

Screen Shot 2022 04 19 at 2.01.00 PM Leadership Expert Talks About How to Take Paid Time Off the Right Way

And this person shared how PTO can be used negatively at their job.

Screen Shot 2022 04 19 at 2.01.21 PM Leadership Expert Talks About How to Take Paid Time Off the Right Way

