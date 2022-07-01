The Shirk Report – Volume 690
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Teacher OK’d cheat sheets, didn’t mention font size
– Badminton is awesome
– Reminder to reapply
– We’re going to need a bigger barrel
– Not recommended
– Transition from a horror movie
– Balancing act
– Keep Austin weird
– RIP iPod, she did a lot during her 21 years
– How to chicken
– Tree tunnel
– Slo-mo juggling
– CANnibalism
– Lake Urmia shrinking
– Classic costume miscommunication
– Mesmerizing spiral
– Hardware chess set
– ‘Merica steak
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Man Solves Rubik’s Cube While Doing All Kinds of Activities Including a One-Handed Handstand
– How to Master the Push-Up
– Netflix cracks down on password sharing, but early efforts in Peru are a mess
– 5 Simple Ways to Stop Snoring
– A thousand trees camouflage a futuristic shopping mall in Shanghai
– Made to measure: why we can’t stop quantifying our lives
– Toddler Who Pulled Off Cheeseburger ‘Heist’ Gets Hero’s Reception On Twitter
– The 7 Deadly Sins of Friendship
– NFTs Are Here to Ruin D&D
– A.I. Can Generate Hyper-Realistic Pictures From Random Sentences
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
