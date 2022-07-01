Jun 30, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 690

the-friday-shirk-report

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Teacher OK’d cheat sheets, didn’t mention font size
Badminton is awesome
Reminder to reapply
We’re going to need a bigger barrel
Not recommended
Transition from a horror movie
Balancing act
Keep Austin weird
RIP iPod, she did a lot during her 21 years
How to chicken
Tree tunnel
Slo-mo juggling
CANnibalism
Lake Urmia shrinking
Classic costume miscommunication
Mesmerizing spiral
Hardware chess set
‘Merica steak
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Man Solves Rubik’s Cube While Doing All Kinds of Activities Including a One-Handed Handstand
How to Master the Push-Up
Netflix cracks down on password sharing, but early efforts in Peru are a mess
5 Simple Ways to Stop Snoring
A thousand trees camouflage a futuristic shopping mall in Shanghai
Made to measure: why we can’t stop quantifying our lives
Toddler Who Pulled Off Cheeseburger ‘Heist’ Gets Hero’s Reception On Twitter
The 7 Deadly Sins of Friendship
NFTs Are Here to Ruin D&D
A.I. Can Generate Hyper-Realistic Pictures From Random Sentences

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Untitled design 6 The Shirk Report Volume 690

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter