A Woman Lived With the Wrong Dog for Four Months After a Mess-Up at the Groomers
Well, this is a story you don’t hear every day…
A woman dropped her dog, Emma, off at a groomer’s office for a hair trim and didn’t notice that the groomer gave her the wrong dog…for four months.
Yes, that’s right: she lived with a different dog that she thought was hers for FOUR WHOLE MONTHS.
Wow!
She shared her story on Reddit.
Check it out below.
My dog groomer returned the wrong dog to me four months ago.
“I’m taking a shot in the dark and posting my story here.
Ok, so in early June my dog Emma (an all black Sheppard/Newf mutt) was taken to my local dog groomer to get her hair cut. When we got her back from her hair cut she began to act very strange. Physically, she was identical but mentally she was not there.
She began to get more aggressive (She bit my hand when I would feed her scraps, or she wanted my attention), ignore people whom she knew and was acquainted with (this dog bonded to me and ignored my father, brother, and neighbors), and she changed her entire routine with the family.
See, my dog Emma was attached at the hip to my father, she would follow him around day and would even express anxiety whenever he would be away for long periods of time. But it just so happens that at the beginning of June My Father had to temporarily live on the opposite side of my state for work. And this dog that we had gotten back from the groomers was expressing all of my dog Emma’s mannerisms of anxiety of begin away from my father. Or so we thought.
For FOUR MONTHS I’ve been taking care of and loving this dog I was calling Emma who looked exactly like my dog but somehow different from the Emma I once knew. This morning my mother got a call from her groomer, a woman whom is a customer of my mothers at the dentist office that she works at.
My mother after not seeing her since we got our dog back from her in June made an off hand comment about how Emma had been acting almost traumatized like since we got her back in June. The woman played it off like it was no big deal, the next day she called my mother. The call consisted of her asking my mother to bring Emma to a meeting at her shop immediately. Because another dog owner asked her the same question just the other day.
An hour ago my parents came home with my actual dog. The dog that I had been caring for was named Bear, and belonged to a pair of near elderly psychopaths. Their dog is my dogs almost identical twin sister from the same litter.
I’ve got my dog back now, and it’s really hard to describe this bizarre feeling about the whole situation. Sorry if this isn’t the right place to post this, or if it’s kinda hard to read. I’m sorta shaken about it.
Here’s how some folks responded on Reddit.
This person said they thought this story was crazy and said she needs to get this pooch microchipped.
And another Reddit user said she needs to take the groomer to small claims court or she should contact the media.
And this person said the groomer should at least help out with the vet bills because of their mistake.