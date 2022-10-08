8 Ways to Make Your House Smell Great
1. A pleasant aroma.
Here’s a way to make your house smell good and you don’t even have to cook.
This is what you do: put cloves and two teaspoons of ground cinnamon on a cookie sheet and put them in the oven at 200 degrees for 30 minutes with the oven door open.
You’ll love that smell!
2. Dryer sheets.
Unused dryer sheets can be used to freshen up all kinds of places.
So here’s an idea: tape one in your underwear drawer to make your undies smell fresh and you can hide some under chairs and behind curtains.
Put some in your shoes too when you’re not wearing them!
You can try sheets like these Lavender and Vanilla Bean ones.
3. Freshen up your fridge.
You’ve probably used baking soda in your refrigerator before, but here’s a new idea for you to try.
Put drops of vanilla extract on a cotton ball and leave it on a shelf for a while to give your fridge a nice aroma.
Do the same thing with lemon juice to see which one you like better!
4. Food scraps.
Garbage disposals can really start to stink after a while when food is shoved down there and ground up constantly.
Once a month, put some orange or lemon peels down the drain, grind ’em up, and your family and friends will be smelling citrus instead of a garbage can.
5. On the stovetop.
Instead of using a candle or a fancy fragrance you have to pay a lot of money for, make your own!
Put two cups of water in a pot on the stove and add lemon or orange peels. Let the concoction simmer for a couple of hours and add water as needed.
You’ll have a kitchen that smells great and you’ll freshen up your pot, as well.
6. Hit the showers.
This is a great one that you probably haven’t heard about.
Hang a few tied eucalyptus branches behind the stream of water on your showerhead. When the shower gets hot, the steam will release the aromatic oils from the leaves.
So you’ll end up inhaling the therapeutic vapors and the bathroom will smell great.
7. Vanilla bulbs.
Wait until your light bulbs are cool (that’s very important) and place a few drops of vanilla extract on them.
When you turn the lights on, the heat spreads the vanilla scent and your home will smell wonderful.
FYI, incandescent bulbs work better than CFL bulbs because they get hotter.
8. Candle tip.
FYI, you don’t have to light every candle you have.
Instead, leave some unlit candles in places where the aroma will attach itself to linens, like a closet or wherever else you store your clothes.
You’ll be greeted by a nice smell every time you open the door and the clothes will hang on to pleasant smells.
