This Is How Often You Should Sharpen Your Kitchen Knives
If you’re going to spend good money on high-quality kitchen knives, you should probably figure out the best way and how often you should sharpen those babies, right?
Darn right!
And today we’re gonna get some answers.
According to Southern Living, it depends on how often you use your kitchen knives.
If you’re in the kitchen a lot coming up with dishes, you should sharpen them every two weeks. But if you aren’t using them very much, you can go longer than that. Knives that are used a lot wear down faster and they need more regular maintenance.
If you’re not sure how sharp your knife is, try to cut a piece of paper with it. If your knife doesn’t cut through the paper, it needs to be sharpened.
A dull blade not only makes slicing and dicing more difficult, it can lead to more accidents and nicks and cuts in the kitchen.
Buy yourself a quality honing rod and use it every couple of weeks to keep your knives in great shape.
Good luck in the kitchen, friends!
