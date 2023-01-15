15 People Share The Things They’re Just Exhausted From Explaining
It’s no secret to anyone that life can get exhausting. Even in the best of times there’s things that can drive us up a wall despite our attempts to stay in a happy mood – and other people are often the source of that frustration.
Especially when you have to explain the same thing over and over again, to the same person or multiple people – like in these 15 instances.
15. Like it or not.
That we are short staffed and you’re just going to have to WAIT.
And yelling/being a dick won’t make things go faster
14. Yes I am tired.
“You look tired, is something wrong?”
Nothing’s wrong. It’s just my face.
13. They’re not all related.
That many Chinese people have my surname, but we’re not all related to Jackie Chan, just like how not every person with Johnson as their surname is related to Boris Johnson.
12. It’s not rocket science.
If I’m working at <strong”>night, I need to sleep during some portion of the day.
I remember still living at home after high school and getting a job that required midnights for a year. My mom would wake me up and ask me to take my sister to school, or set something out for dinner, or run errands while she was at work since I’m “off all day”.
When I got pissed for being woken up at practically 1am for a normal person to go get milk from the store she’d tell me to “stop being lazy”
Some people have a serious disconnect with this.
11. He can’t fix everything.
That because i can usually figure out how to fix most things does NOT mean i want to fix everything that breaks for anyone else.
10. Nurse is a whole job.
I’m a male and a nurse. No I don’t want to be a doctor. No I’m not going to school to be a doctor. No I don’t feel like less of a man because I’m a nurse and not a doctor.
And stop calling me doc and doctor. I’ve told you 5 times I’m your nurse and my badge says NURSE in big letters.
9. Someone’s disability is none of your business.
Just because someone doesn’t always need their disability aids, that doesn’t mean they’re not disabled and faking it. Someone who needs a wheelchair to get around doesn’t always mean they can’t use their legs. They can still walk short distances.
8. It’s called science.
Everything is made of chemicals. Not everything “natural” is good and not everything “man made” is bad.
7. It’s a real thing.
I have insomnia. No I can’t just “think about nothing”
6. These things are not the same.
Viruses are not bacteria
Bacteria are not viruses
5. That seems inappropriate.
I’m ginger and a lot of people asks me if ALL my hair is also ginger.
What is it about red hair that makes people comfortable with asking about your pubes in public?
4. They still want to know.
Software developers are not computer technicians.
Yeah but my computer is running slow do you know why it is doing that? My cat videos don’t run well on Reddit and everyone says it’s because the video player is crap but I think it’s because my computer is slow, can you fix it?
You’re so good with computers can you fix the fact I am totally stupid please?
3. It’s as simple as that.
Correlation is not causation.
2. Make it make sense.
That type-1 diabetes isn’t caused by your diet, and it cannot be cured.
My mom had to stop a nurse from giving her something once and was like “I’m a diabetic I can’t have that” and she said the nurse looked at her and goes “you don’t look diabetic”
1. It can be normal.
My hands shake a little, it becomes worse when; I’m anxious; nervous; when people point it out and/or tell me to stop shaking. Another thing. I have went to the doctor , a specialist.
He told me it’s normal.people still try to misdiagnose me with Parkinson’s. Worst part it’s always people not on the medical field
Yeah, no one likes to feel like nobody is listening.
It’s worth trying to remember a lot of it is perception, if you can!
