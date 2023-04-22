Apr 22, 2023
A Customer Discovered a Card Skimmer at a Shell Gas Station Pump and Warned People to Be Careful
You’ve probably seen warnings from time to time about credit card skimmers that people have discreetly placed on ATM machines and gas station pumps.
And for those of you that think those warnings might just be urban legends, this story might change your mind…
A man named Milan posted a video on TikTok where he claimed to have found not one, but two credit card skimmers at a Shell gas station.
Take a look at his video.
@milandhanju0 Be careful when filling up gas y’all. This is some crazy stuff. #gasstation #bayarea #california #fraud ♬ original sound – Milan Dhanju
Here’s how some folks who saw the video on TikTok responded.
One viewer suggested turning on your Bluetooth.
Another individual offered up what they do to combat this issue.
And a third TikTokker commented about how they check for a skimmer.
Remember to keep your eyes open out there!
Scammers seem to be everywhere these days!