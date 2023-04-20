Is Elon Musk’s Starlink Aiding And Abetting Brazilian Criminals?
If you’re looking for one more reason to dislike Elon Musk, never fear – I don’t think we’re going to run out of them anytime soon.
That said, I’m not sure anyone had aiding and abetting Brazilian criminals on their BINGO card, either.
Musk’s satellite-powered internet Starlink allows people all over the world – even in remote spots – access to the internet, which sounds like a good thing.
Until you realize that also brings internet access to places like illegal Brazilian mining operations in the Amazon.
We know because during a recent raid, environmental officials reported finding a Starlink terminal “up and running” next to an illegal mining pit.
“The First Command of the Capital” is the criminal organization running the area, and they appear to be experts – officials have seized at least seven similar terminals from other busted operations.
And that’s just happened recently.
Before Starlink, these operations were harder to accomplish. The systems were clunky, they needed specialized people to work them, and not everyone could be on site all of the time.
Now, though, Starlink makes most of that super streamlined, according to Hugo Loss, a Brazilian operations coordinator.
“Starlink is extremely fast and really improves the ability to manage an illegal mine. You can manage hundreds of mining sites without ever setting foot in one.”
It’s not exactly Musk’s fault that crime rings snatched up his technology for their own gains, but he might have given them the idea by advertising Starlink as a helpful aid for those looking to protect endangered remote areas like the Amazon.
If you’re up for a conspiracy theory, here’s one: even though Starlink is available in the remote Amazon, people in Ukraine have had trouble getting it to work.
You’re welcome.
